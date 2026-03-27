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The PS5 is getting more expensive - again

Domagoj Belancic
27.3.2026
Translation: machine translated

Sony is once again increasing the prices for the PS5. All models are affected, including Playstation Portal.

We live in strange times. Instead of consoles becoming cheaper and cheaper over the course of their life cycle, prices are continually rising. In a blog post, Sony announces a price increase for the entire PS5 family.

Listed below you can see the new recommended retail prices for Europe - they will apply from 2 April:

  • PS5 with drive: 650 euros
  • PS5 without drive: 600 euros
  • PS5 Pro: 900 euros
  • Playstation Portal: 250 euros

This is the fourth time that Sony has increased the prices of its consoles this generation. Below you can see how the prices for the models have developed:

PS5 with disc drive

  • 2020: 500 euros
  • 2022: 550 euros
  • 2026: 650 euros

PS5 without drive

  • 2020: 400 euros
  • 2022: 450 euros
  • 2025: 500 euros
  • 2026: 600 euros

PS5 Pro

  • 2024: 800 euros
  • 2026: 900 euros

Playstation Portal

  • 2023: 220 euros
  • 2026: 250 euros

Why is everything getting more expensive?

Sony cites the «ongoing pressure on the global economy» as the reason for the price increases. The company goes on to write: «We recognise that price changes have an impact on our Community, and after careful consideration, we have concluded that this is a necessary step to ensure that we can continue to deliver innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.»

The main driver for the rising costs is likely to be the ongoing RAM supply crisis. Memory chips are becoming scarcer and more expensive - the AI boom is to blame for this. In the future, there could also be massive price increases in the CPU sector. You can find out more about the topic in these articles by Kevin:

  • News + Trends

    Storage shortage likely to last for years to come

    by Kevin Hofer

  • News + Trends

    This too: Price increases for CPUs loom

    by Kevin Hofer

The other console manufacturers are also facing similar problems. Microsoft has also adjusted the prices for its current-generation Xbox consoles several times. Experts assume that Nintendo will also increase the price of the Switch 2 in the foreseeable future.

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Domagoj Belancic
Senior Editor
Domagoj.Belancic@digitecgalaxus.ch

My love of video games was unleashed at the tender age of five by the original Gameboy. Over the years, it's grown in leaps and bounds.

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