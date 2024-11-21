The Oppo Find X8 Pro is coming to Europe

The Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro differ in terms of display size and an additional telephoto camera.

A few weeks after the presentation for the Chinese market, Oppo has now unveiled its Find X8 series globally. While the Find X8 is to be released worldwide, the Find X8 Pro is only available in Europe.

Larger display on the Pro

The Find X8 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The difference to the 6.59 inches of the Find X8 is minimal. This also applies to the resolutions of 2780 × 1264 and 2760 × 1256 pixels. The pixel density is 450 and 460 ppi. The refresh rate of up to 120 Hertz is identical, as is the typical brightness of 800 nits. In a particularly bright mode, the screen achieves 1600 nits. The maximum brightness of 4500 nits looks impressive on paper, but only applies to individual pixels when playing HDR content.

The Find X8 Pro comes in two colour variants.

Source: Oppo

The front of the smartphones is protected by Gorilla Glass 2, but Oppo has not revealed which glass it uses for the back. The frame is made of aluminium and the smartphones are IP69 waterproof. In tests, they have survived 30 minutes in 1.5 metres of clean drinking water without damage. Even 80 degree hot water jets should not harm the devices.

There is no way around AI

Oppo relies on the Dimensity 9400 from Mediatek for the chipset in both versions of the Find X8. It not only has a lot of power, but is also ready for various AI functions. For example, Oppo uses Gemini Nano as a voice assistant and in Google Messages you can use Magic Compose to compose texts in different styles.

Oppo uses ColorOS 15 as the operating system, which is based on Android 15. The manufacturer promises to provide the Find X8 series with security updates for six years. It does not provide any information on system updates.

With Touch to Share, data can be exchanged by holding Oppo smartphones together.

Source: Oppo

Within ColorOS, Oppo is focusing on further AI functions that are intended to increase the level of detail in photos, sharpen blurred images and remove reflections, among other things. Images can also be completely generated and the AI should also be able to create all possible texts. An assistant can also summarise content or help you with spelling.

Two telescopic cameras in one smartphone

Oppo is continuing its collaboration with Hasselblad for the cameras. All cameras on the back have sensors with a resolution of 50 megapixels. There are slight differences in aperture and focal length for the main camera: f/1.8 and 24 mm for the Find X8 and f/1.6 and 23 mm for the X8 Pro.

The ultra-wide-angle camera with a viewing angle of 120 degrees - 15 mm - and the telephoto camera with a triple optical zoom - 73 mm - are identical. The Find X8 Pro comes with a second telephoto camera with a resolution of 50 megapixels. With a focal length of 135 mm, it offers a 6x optical zoom. According to the manufacturer, it is the first smartphone with two periscope cameras. The front camera delivers selfies with 32 megapixels.

Two periscope cameras in one smartphone.

Source: Oppo

Due to the different sized displays, the smartphones offer different amounts of space for the battery. This is why the Find X8 has a slightly smaller battery (5630 mAh) than the Find X8 Pro (5910 mAh). Both are charged via cable with up to 80 watts and wirelessly with up to 50 watts. However, both require the chargers to support Supervooc or Airvooc fast charging technology.

Price and availability

Oppo has so far only provided rough information on availability. The Find X8 Pro will only be available in Europe with 16 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of storage space. It will cost 1199 euros, but there is no date for the launch yet. The manufacturer has not yet released any information on the price or storage variants of the Find X8.