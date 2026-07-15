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The official board game for "Kingdom Come Deliverance" is coming this autumn

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 15.7.2026

The new, complex board game for "Kingdom Come Deliverance" brings the medieval role-playing game analogously into your living room. You can play it alone or with up to three other people.

Do you miss medieval Bohemia a year and a half after the release of the video role-playing game "Kingdom Come Deliverance 2"? Warhorse, the developer studio, is working on a new game in that universe, but it will be some time before it is released. Perhaps the official board game adaptation can console you: "Kingdom Come Deliverance: The Board Game" is scheduled to be released at the "SPIEL Essen" fair in October 2026 and aims to transfer the realism-based gameplay of the series to an adventure board game in the higher complexity range.

The presentation and the trailer suggest a mixture of Eurogame, open-world role-playing game, and character simulation. The board game is suitable for 1 to 4 players aged 14 and over and offers a full-fledged solo mode.

The authors are the two well-known and award-winning Czech board game designers Vlaada Chvátil and Tomáš Holek. Chvátil is also a co-founder of Czech Games Edition (CGE), one of Europe's most renowned game publishers, which is releasing the board game together with Warhorse Studios. Both can be seen in the trailer video. According to the game description, designers who were also involved in the video games worked on the artworks.

"Kingdom Come Deliverance: The Board Game" transports you to 15th-century Bohemia, a region familiar from the game series. The common people suffer from raids by bandits and conflicts between various rulers. You start as a simple peasant with no money, good reputation, or notable skills. Eight pre-made characters are ready for the start. The board game does not dictate a linear story but aims to offer an open world.

You determine your character's story yourself

Over five in-game days, each divided into four times of day, you develop your character. You can focus on optimizing your skills, helping villagers and nobles, and, according to the description, even shaping historical events. In addition to simple tasks, there are ten longer story lines that offer high replayability due to different outcomes.

Czech Games Edition/Warhorse Studios

You won't find any fantasy elements. "Kingdom Come Deliverance" instead emphasizes a believable, realistic world: for example, if you walk through mud, your clothes get dirty and lose their positive properties. There's even a dirt token for this in the board game. Your character has to eat every day, so you should always make sure you have enough provisions in your backpack. You can buy a meal from a merchant or go hunting.

On your journeys through several locations on the map, you fight enemies, collect items, and improve your reputation with non-player characters (NPCs). In the towns, you visit merchants to buy new equipment and get rid of unwanted junk. Or, as a thief, you can simply acquire what you need.

If you hope to step into Henry's shoes, as in the video game series, you will be disappointed. However, you will meet other familiar figures, such as the miller's daughter Theresa. If you give her flowers, you improve her opinion of you. In the town of Rattay, you will also meet the chaotic noble son Hans Capon.

Czech Games Edition/Warhorse Studios

In multiplayer mode, you won't have to fight against the other players. However, you can meet and interact with each other along the way. Nevertheless, you primarily focus on your own character.

700 cards, 200 game pieces, and 180 tokens

Mechanically, "Kingdom Come Deliverance: The Board Game" is based on hand management and tactical card decisions. More than 700 cards are included, among them 80 skills, 140 pieces of equipment, 60 events, and 15 alchemy potions.

The scope of delivery also includes 180 tokens for herbs, meat, mushrooms, and other collectible objects, as well as 200 wooden game pieces as markers.

Card holders, trays, and player boards, which visually resemble the inventory in the video games, ensure order.

Czech Games Edition/Warhorse Studios

By completing quests and storylines, upgrading your equipment, and building good relationships with NPCs, you collect points. The player with the most points after five in-game days wins the game. In total, one playthrough is expected to take about 90 minutes per player.

"Kingdom Come Deliverance: The Board Game" will initially only be available in English. A Czech version will follow in early 2027, and German and French have also been announced.

Until August 16, you can pre-order the game for 149 Euros or about 138 Swiss Francs and receive an additional quest as well as two extra time and day indicators.

Header image: Czech Games Edition

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