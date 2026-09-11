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The Nintendo Switch 2 will support VRR in TV mode, but that won’t be of any use to you just yet

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 11.9.2026

Nintendo is surprisingly adding VRR for the Switch 2's TV mode via system update 23.0.0. The feature reduces visual artifacts and stuttering, but must first be enabled by developers for most games.

More than a year after the release of the Switch 2, Nintendo is adding Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to TV mode, a feature frequently requested by the tech community. Nintendo had initially announced the feature before the console's release, but did not deliver it at launch. Handheld mode has supported VRR from the beginning.

VRR is part of the software update to version 23.0.0. To use it, you need a TV or monitor with VRR support.

What is VRR? VRR synchronizes the screen's refresh rate with the game's current frame rate. This can reduce visual artifacts like tearing or stuttering and make the image appear smoother. You benefit from this especially in technically demanding games with performance fluctuations, such as ports from other platforms. Games with stable frame rates are less prone to visual artifacts.

Requirements and limitations of VRR

On the hardware side, VRR requires updating your Switch 2 and the dock. You can install both updates under Settings > System. The console must be in the dock for the dock update.

Despite having a VRR-capable TV, not all games will automatically run better afterwards:

The feature only works with games that are compatible with VRR in TV mode. And there is currently only one of those: the "Switch 2 Welcome Tour", a game that is not exactly known for its demanding graphics anyway.

Even if a game already supports VRR in handheld mode, that does not automatically mean it is compatible in TV mode. Studios must patch the feature into their already released games if they want them to work with VRR. Technically, games like "Star Wars: Outlaws", "Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition", and "Cyberpunk 2077" could benefit from it.

You can try out the new feature in "Switch 2 Welcome Tour". The VRR demo there contains various comparison scenarios that allow you to see the effect at different frame rates.

The update brings further changes

According to the patch notes, a full console transfer between two Switch 2 systems is now possible. This means you can transfer your data, including user profiles and save files, to another console.

There are new convenience features for Game Chat, such as displaying chats you have previously joined and starting a chat without having to select a friend first. You can also now change the screen size during a chat.

Furthermore, you can now select which of your consoles are allowed to use virtual software cards. There is also a small addition to the Mii editor: you can now play music while editing a Mii. In the quick settings, there is a new toggle to turn on the Handheld Boost Mode. This allows the Switch 2 to use TV mode settings, though it also consumes more power.

Header image: Shutterstock/Habanero Pixel

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