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The next Xbox is rumoured to come without a disc drive

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 2.7.2026

According to reports, the next Xbox is set to be released without a disc drive. To ensure that physical games from the previous generation purchased for the console still work, a digitisation process is set to provide a solution.

Following the news it was announced that Sony will no longer produce physical game discs from January 2028, there are indications regarding the future of physical games on the Xbox. Microsoft is also said to be preparing for an all-digital future. As reports Windows Central, for example, that the next-generation Xbox – codenamed Project Helix – will not feature a disc drive, according to insider sources.

Nevertheless, physically purchased games are said to continue to work on it. At least, if one is to believe further reports, such as those from The Verge, regarding the digitisation of Xbox discs. To ensure that game discs do not have to be completely phased out, insiders claim that Microsoft employees have begun testing a disc-to-digital function. As clues to «Disc2Digital», there’s a good chance this is actually true.

This disc-to-digital function is said to work only with Xbox One and Xbox Series X discs. Anyone who inserts a disc and installs the game is said to automatically receive a digital licence. Nevertheless, it should still be possible to play the game from the disc. The digital licence is lost as soon as the game is lent out, sold or inserted into another Xbox. Should the future Xbox actually be released without a disc drive, the digitalisation would, of course, have to be carried out using a previous-generation console.

Header image: Shutterstock

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