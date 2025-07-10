News + Trends 9 0

The new PS Plus games for the Extra and Premium subscription in July 2025

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 10.7.2025

Sony is delivering new content for PS Plus Extra and Premium in July. In addition to modern blockbusters such as "Cyberpunk 2077", two classics are also returning with "Twisted Metal 3 & 4". To coincide with the start of the second season of the TV series.

Sony adds new games to the Playstation Plus programme every month. To be able to play them, you need the required plan level. Following the three new titles for the Essential section, Sony is now also expanding the game catalogue for Playstation Plus Extra and Premium by ten titles. Most of the games will be available from 15 July.

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus subscription Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and expands the offer with an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

Specifically for the Premium membership

«Twisted Metal 3 & 4»

When: 15 July

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 1998 or 1999



Two classics of the vehicle combat series return as part of the Classics catalogue. You control armed vehicles in chaotic arenas and compete against quirky characters. The games offer arcade action with a cult factor. The new edition brings trophy support and better resolution.

The second season of the highly recommended live-action adaptation of the game series of the same name with Samoa Joe and the voice of Will Arnett as Sweet Tooth, Anthony Mackie as John Doe and Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet starts on 31 July.

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«Cyberpunk 2077»

When: 9 July

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2020



In CD Project Red's open-world action role-playing game, you take on the role of V, a mercenary. You find yourself in the dystopian metropolis of Night City and take on dangerous missions to achieve fame and fortune. In the process, you become caught up in a maelstrom of power struggles, corporate intrigue and moral decisions that will have a significant impact on the course of your story. Your actions and relationships with various characters will determine how your adventure unfolds. The «Phantom Liberty» expansion is not included, but the main game already offers dozens of hours of gameplay.

«Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden»

When: 15 July

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



This action RPG comes from Don't Nod, the makers of Life is Strange. You play Red and Antea, a couple and ghost hunters in 17th century America. After an attack, Antea is left behind as a ghost, while Red tries to save her. You switch between the two characters, fight supernatural enemies and make serious moral decisions. Your actions influence the story and the relationship between the protagonists. You can expect a dark atmosphere, emotional storytelling and a dynamic combat system.

«Bluey: The Videogame»

When: 15 July

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2023



The game is based on the popular Australian children's series «Bluey» and is aimed primarily at the younger generation and families. You play as Bluey, her sister Bingo or their parents Bandit and Chilli. In several mini-games, you explore well-known locations from the series, solve small puzzles or compete in games of skill. The game relies heavily on colourful visuals, simple controls and charming dialogue.

«Planet Zoo: Console Edition»

When: 15 July

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



From the creators of «Planet Coaster» comes this construction and Management game that lets you design your own zoo. You build enclosures, look after the animals and cater to the needs of your visitors. Each animal has individual requirements in terms of enclosure size, temperature and conspecifics. Economic aspects such as ticket prices, research and employee management also play a role.

«Risk of Rain 2»

When: 15 July

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2020



The third-person shooter with roguelike elements from Hopoo Games offers fast-paced co-op fun. You can choose from several playable characters, each with different abilities. In randomly generated levels, you face ever stronger waves of enemies and collect items that improve your skills or trigger new effects. The difficulty increases continuously the longer you survive. The focus is on fast-paced battles, teamwork and constantly new combinations of items and skills.

«Tropico 6»

When: 15 July

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2019



In this humorous building strategy game, you take on the role of El Presidente, the ruler of a fictional Caribbean island. You build cities, manage the economy, keep political factions happy and may even use dictatorial methods. «Tropico 6» adds new features to the well-known series: for the first time you can manage several islands at the same time, steal monumental buildings such as the Eiffel Tower or make complex election promises. The typical mockery of real-life politics remains.

«New World: Aeternum»

When: 15 July

Where: PS5

Year: 2025



In the MMO originally developed for PC, you explore a huge fantasy world full of magic and battles. You can expect a mixture of PvE and PvP content, crafting, resource gathering and large siege battles. The console version brings revised controls, new content and improved graphics.

«Abiotic Factor»

When: 22 July

Where: PS5

Year: 2025



This co-op survival game puts you in a research facility where an interdimensional disaster unleashes chaos. You play as one of several scientists who suddenly have to fight monsters, aliens and other dangers. In the process, you collect resources, craft weapons, build barricades or produce medical aids. The title relies heavily on team play and a mixture of battles, base-building and humorous moments. Particularly exciting: the retro 90s setting, reminiscent of old sci-fi series.

Header image: CD Projekt Red

