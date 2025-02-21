News + Trends 36 6

The new Oppo folding phone is almost as thin as an iPhone

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 21.2.2025

With the Find N5, Oppo has finally achieved its goal: the foldable smartphone is almost indistinguishable from a normal device in terms of mass and weight. A small technical marvel.

The first foldable mobile phones from Samsung, Huawei, Oppo and others looked more like a brick than a flat flounder. Although this has improved over the years, the foldable devices were always thicker and heavier than a normal smartphone.

More screen than an iPad Mini

With the Find N5, Oppo has now closed the gap. The smartphone has a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen on the outside with a refresh rate of 120 hertz and a peak brightness of 2450 nits. If you open the device, you can use an 8.12-inch AMOLED screen, also with a refresh rate of 120 hertz and 2100 nits peak brightness.

The screen area is said to be larger than that of an iPad Mini - but of course in a more square format. Nevertheless, the Find N5 is only 8.9 millimetres thin when folded. By comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a depth of 8.25 millimetres. At 229 grams, the foldable phone is also barely heavier than the iPhone at 227 grams.

The Find N5 is still surprisingly thin when folded.

Source: Oppo

With this value, the Find N5 is the thinnest foldable phone on the market when folded. Incidentally, it is 4.21 millimetres when unfolded. Here, the Oppo is only beaten by the recently launched Mate XT. The Huawei device can be folded twice and is only 3.6 millimetres thick when unfolded. With all these comparisons, you must of course take into account that the camera housing, which often protrudes a long way, is not included in the calculation.

Almost everything in it that makes a top device

In initial reviews from the USA, the testers are enthusiastic about the technical implementation. The device appears to be of high quality, the screens are first-class and the folding mechanism is very stable. The housing is also waterproof, according to the IPX9 standard it even has "protection against the ingress of water under pressure (pressurised water-tight)". The only thing you still have to do without is certified dust protection.

Despite the thin design, Oppo has managed to install a two-part battery with a capacity of 5600 mAh. This relies on the new battery technology with silicon and carbon, which enables a higher energy density. The device can be charged via USB-C with up to 80 watts and wirelessly with up to 50 watts.

The processor used is Qualcomm's current top model, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It is combined with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Oppo has also installed a total of five sensors in the Find N5: one 50-megapixel version for the main camera and one for the periscope camera with triple optical zoom. There are also three sensors with 8 megapixel resolution - for the ultra-wide-angle camera and the two selfie cams on the two screens.

When unfolded, you have a large screen area for multitasking.

Source: Oppo

Unfortunately not for Europe - at least officially

Unfortunately, it won't be easy to get hold of the Find N5 in Europe. A release in Europe is not planned. In Asia and the USA, the device is available on the market for around 1800 francs or euros. The manufacturer has confirmed to "ComputerBase" that it has decided not to launch the Find N5 in Europe based on market research and strategic considerations.

If the folding phones do make it across the pond and are useful here in terms of mobile communications, we will of course include them in our range. That would definitely be worthwhile, as the Oppo Find N5 comes very close to the ideal of folding phones for the first time: a device for your trouser pocket that is sometimes a smartphone and sometimes a tablet, depending on your needs.

Header image: Oppo

