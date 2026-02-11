News + Trends 28 8

"The Mummy 4": Fraser and Weisz return - cinema release in May 2028

Kim Muntinga

It's official: Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are slipping back into their iconic roles. Universal Pictures has officially confirmed the fourth instalment of "The Mummy" series - including a cinema date and a new directing duo.

The rumour mill has been churning for months, but now there is certainty. Universal Pictures is bringing one of its most successful franchises back to the big screen. The studio has officially confirmed that «The Mummy 4» is in the works. For fans of the first film, the most important news is that the original actors Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are returning to their roles as Rick and Evelyn O'Connell.

Both have now signed their contracts. This is confirmed by Variety, citing official studio sources. This ends an almost two-decade wait for a true sequel to the original series.

You'll have to be patient, however, until you see the duo back in Egyptian burial chambers. Universal Pictures has set the official cinema release date for 19 May 2028. The studio is thus positioning the film as a big summer blockbuster, almost exactly 29 years after the release of the first part.

Fresh start after the failed reboot

The return to the franchise is no coincidence. In 2017, Universal attempted to reinvent «The Mummy» as part of a planned «Dark Universe» starring Tom Cruise. The project failed with both audiences and critics, burying plans for an entire shared monster movie universe. Brendan Fraser commented on the failure in 2022 with clear words: the reboot lacked the crucial element that characterised the originals - fun.

John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan alongside Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in «The Mummy». It remains to be seen whether he will return in 2028.

Source: Universal Pictures

Universal's decision to return to the original cast is all the more logical. The new film is to be a so-called legacy sequel. In other words, not a reboot that ignores the previous story, but a direct sequel that deliberately builds on the nostalgia and emotional capital of the original trilogy.

The directing duo behind the «Scream» remake take the helm

Directed by the duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, better known by their collective name «Radio Silence». The pair recently made a name for themselves with the successful revival of the «Scream» series and the horror hit «Abigail». They promise to capture the special tone of Stephen Sommers' original films: a mixture of fast-paced action, humorous dialogue and well-dosed horror.

Although the details of the plot are currently being kept under wraps, it has already been revealed that the screenplay was written by David Coggeshall. It is intended to tie the story closely to the dynamics of the first two films. Brendan Fraser himself leaves no doubt that this fourth instalment is a very personal matter for him. In an interview with the news agency AP, he said:

The film I wanted to make was never made. I waited 20 years for that call. Now? It's time to give the fans what they want.

Two Oscar winners return

What sets the new «Mummy» film apart from previous instalments is that both Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are now Oscar-winning actors and actresses. Weisz already won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2006 for her role in «The Eternal Gardener». Fraser received the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2024 for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's drama «The Whale». A role that marked his highly acclaimed comeback after a long hiatus.

Parallel to this, an unrelated mummy project by director Lee Cronin - entitled «The Resurrected» - will be released in April 2026, starring Jack Reynor and Laia Costa. The two films have nothing to do with each other.

Header image: Universal Pictures

