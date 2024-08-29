The Motorola Edge 50 Neo with long support and a fair price

Motorola presents the Edge 50 Neo, a mid-range smartphone from the Edge series. The device scores points with its handy size, good camera and five years of support.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo stands out with bright colours such as red and blue. With this smartphone, Motorola offers a durable, high-performance device that is affordable.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo from the front.

Source: Michelle Brändle

Design and display: visible from afar

The design of the device is simple. Motorola has been enhancing the cases for some time by working with Pantone. Pantone is known for its standardised colour system, mainly in the graphics sector. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is available in a Pantone-certified colour palette consisting of Poinciana (red), Grisaille (grey), Lattè (beige) and Nautical Blue (blue).

What should please many is the size: Motorola is relying on a 6.4-inch display for this device. The manufacturer wants to offer a more manageable smartphone than others. Overall, the Edge 50 Neo measures 15.4 × 7.1 × 0.8 cm and weighs 171 g.

The Edge 50 Neo is handier than many current phones.

Source: Michelle Brändle

Motorola has adapted the shape to the current trend and provides a flat pOLED display instead of a curved one. The colours of the display are bright and rich in contrast. The refresh rate is up to 120 hertz. The front is protected by [Corning Gorilla Glass 3](https://www.corning.com/gorillaglass/worldwide/en/glass-types/gorilla-glass-3-with-ndr.html## =). There are now more scratch-resistant generations from the manufacturer. The back is made of plastic, Motorola calls it vegan leather.

Hardware: a good balance

The Edge 50 Neo is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7300. This is a mid-range chip that was introduced in mid-2024. It comes with eight or twelve gigabytes of RAM and 256 or 512 gigabytes of internal memory. You can use the device with a NanoSIM and/or an eSIM.

Decently integrated cameras.

Source: Michelle Brändle

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo offers these four cameras:

Main camera; 50 MP, f/1.8

Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.0, triple optical zoom

Ultra wide angle: 13 MP, f/2.2

Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.4

Create videos up to 4K and 30fps. Slow motion is possible in FHD quality up to 240 FPS.

A 4310 mAh battery supplies the device with power. This is not particularly large, but according to Motorola it should be sufficient for one day. It can be charged with up to 68 watts in around an hour. Wireless charging is possible up to 15 watts. Last but not least, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo has IP68 certification. Under laboratory conditions, it can withstand the pressure of fresh water up to 1.5 metres under water.

Software: the only Edge 50 with five years of support

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo runs Android 14 with the Motorola user interface. A big plus is the support: Motorola promises five years of Android and security updates. This makes it the only smartphone in the new Edge 50 series with such a long update service - more than the Pro model tested.

In addition, there are AI-supported software functions under the name "moto ai". For example, images are processed automatically and the 30x digital zoom is supposed to be better as a result.

Price and availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo has been on sale since today. It starts at 499 francs or 399 euros. This means it costs around 100 francs or euros more than its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, when it was released last year. However, the price fell quite quickly back then. So it could well be worth waiting. I will provide a detailed review at a later date.