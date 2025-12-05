News + Trends 2 0

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 6.12.2025

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (30 November to 5 December) for you.

On the Header image, from left to right: «Zlin City: Arch Moderna», «The God Slayer», «Replaced».

Some exciting new games were announced this week. For example «The God Slayer» or Zlin City: Arch Moderna». There are also insights into the Bond game «007 First Light» and an update on «Diablo IV».

New announcements

These games were announced in the past week:

«Sol Shogunate»

What's cooler than a samurai in feudal Japan? A samurai in space. At least that's what the developers at Studio Chaos Manufacturing thought. As a samurai, you travel the solar system and fight against the troops of a powerful enemy. The sci-fi action role-playing game focuses on battles with acrobatic manoeuvres.

Date: unknown

Released for: PS5, PC

«Zlin City: Arch Moderna»

«Zlín City: Arch Moderna» is a historically inspired city-building game that combines real miniatures, photogrammetry and Unreal Engine 5. You build small diorama cities set in the period from 1930 to 1940. You complete quests and fulfil requests from citizens. Looks cool.

Date: unknown

Released for: PC

«Serpent's Gaze»

«Serpent's Gaze» is a third-person co-op action title for one to four players. You fight against various enemies while uncovering the secrets of an ancient desert.

Date: 2026

Released for: PC

«Scrap Daddies»

The developer Other Ocean Interactive describes «Scrap Daddies» as a « slapstick co-op looter in extraction style for 1-6 players.» The game world has sunk beneath the waves and the survivors live on scattered platforms. As a scrap collector, you dive into deep-sea bases to recover energy cells and collect scrap to upgrade your equipment.

Date: unknown

Released for: PC

«Tetra Rise»

«Tetra Rise» is somehow «Tetris», but then again it's not. At its core, the game is an action platformer with roguelite elements. You fight hordes of enemies and upgrade your equipment to reach the surface. To do this, you simultaneously layer blocks on top of each other. Looks exciting, but also confusing.

Date: unknown

Released for: PC

«Dark Craft»

Dark Craft is an open-world RPG that promises to be the «first Souls-style MMORPG». The game, which is said to be free to play, also mixes edgy «Minecraft» visuals into the mix.

Date: unknown

Released for: PC

«Plague Doctor: Life in Pestilence»

Put on your beak mask and take a deep breath, but better through a herbal filter. In this simulator, you slip into the role of a medieval plague doctor. Your tasks are not for the faint-hearted: You examine villagers, make medicine, perform autopsies and fight against the spread of the Black Death.

Date: unknown

Released for: PC

«The God Slayer»

«The God Slayer» mixes steampunk with oriental aesthetics. In the open-world action RPG, you take on the role of an Elemancer whose family was brutally murdered by the Celestials. Looks pretty cool and reminds me of «Avatar - Lord of the Elements».

Date: unknown

Released for: Playstation 5, Xbox Series, PC

Trailer updates for previously announced games

These games have already been announced. Now the publishers have published new trailers that offer more in-depth insights into gameplay and story.

«007 First Light»

In the series «Beyond the Light» you can take a look behind the scenes of «007 First Light». This first episode is all about gameplay. Gameplay Director Andreas Krogh and Senior Level Designer Thomas Pulluelo give insights into their thought processes that shaped the playable James Bond Origin story.

Date: 27 March 2026

Released for: Playstation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

«High on Life 2»

There are two new trailers for the FPS action adventure game «High on Life 2». The first shows ten minutes of gameplay. The second teases the game in an advert for pharmaceuticals.

Date: 13. 2.2026

Released for: Playstation 5, Xbox Series, PC

«Hela»

In the adventure game «Hela» you explore the world in the body of a mouse. To celebrate 500,000 Wishlist entries, the developers from Knights Peak and Windup Games are showing new video footage.

Date: 2026

Released for: Playstation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

«Styx: Blades of Greed»

«Styx: Blades of Greed» will no longer be released in 2025. In a new trailer, the developers announce the exact release date. In the game, you take on the role of the greedy goblin Styx, who has his sights set on quartz.

Date: 19.2.2026

Released for: Playstation 5, Xbox Series, PC

«Replaced»

The action platformer in 2.5D style is set in an alternative America of the 1980s. A nuclear catastrophe has devastated the country. You play R.E.A.C.H., an AI trapped in the body of a human. The retro-futuristic world looks really cool and I'm absolutely hyped for the title.

Date: 12 March 2026

Released for: Playstation 5, Xbox Series, PC

«MIO: Memories in Orbit»

In MIO: Memories in Orbit, you take on the role of MIO, a nimble robot with special abilities. You wake up and have no idea where you are or what you are doing here. From then on, you fight enemies and explore new areas in the familiar Metroidvania style. The game now has a release date.

Date: 20.01.2026

Released for: Playstation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

«Slay the Spire 2»

In the «The PC Gaming Show», the developers give an insight into the upcoming sequel of the roguelike deckbuilder. Part two features new and returning characters and a brand new arsenal of cards, relics and potions.

Date: March 2026

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already released

These games have already been released. However, the developers will provide information or extensions later.

«Elden Ring Nightreign»

With the DLC «The Forsaken Hollows» « Elden Ring Nightreign» will be expanded with new bosses and locations.

«Ball X Pit»

Over one million copies of «Ball X Pit» have been sold since its release. To celebrate, the developers are announcing three new free updates. There are new characters and balls, among other things.

«Diablo IV»

The divine intervention season of «Diablo IV» starts on 12 December. Blizzard is revamping some core systems with Season 11. These include region progression, defensive stats and monster AI. Overall, the ARPG is set to become more challenging and tactical in future.

«Two Point Museum: Zooseum»

The second DLC of «Two Point Museum» is here. And it's going to be beastly. Among other things, you can raise and care for exotic wild animals and then release them back into the wild.

