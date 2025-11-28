News + Trends 2 0

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 29.11.2025

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (22 November to 29 November) for you.

On the Header image, from left to right: «Infinity Nikki 2.0», «Flipping is Hard», «World of Warcraft: Midnight».

Despite the Black Friday and Thanksgiving madness, some studios and publishers have still decided to release some cool trailers. So take a break from the shopping madness, sit back and enjoy the most exciting, funniest and best trailers of the past week.

Newly announced games or DLC

These titles were newly announced last week:

«Flipping is Hard» - to flip out

You play a mobile (Nokia 3210?) that has fallen down a drain. Now it has to make its way through a colourful sewer back to its owner on the surface. Because it is a mobile with no moving limbs, it can only climb up by tilting and turning. The nasty thing about it: one wrong move and you fall extremely far down again.

Reminiscent of other games that get on players' last nerve, such as «Egging On» or «Getting Over It».

Date: 2026

Released for: PC

«Rune Dice» - Pixel Dice

Looks like a mixture of «Peglin», «Balatro» and Pinball. In this roguelike deckbuilder, you put together a set of dice that trigger various effects. You use them to fight nasty monsters. Looks like it's going to be addictive.

Date: 2026

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story

«Timesplitters Rewind» - it's been a long time coming

This game is a fan project that has been in development for over ten years. It is now seeing the light of day in Early Access. You can download it directly from the development team's website - it will not be available on Steam for licensing reasons.

The title is a remaster of the «Timesplitters» trilogy, which was released in the early 2000s. It contains the best maps, modes, challenges and story content from the official games. According to its own statements, it is «the largest amount of content that has ever been offered free of charge and without monetisation options in a game». It was a condition of the licensors (currently THQ Nordic) that the hobby developers earn nothing from the project.

Date: as of now

Released for: PC

«Wild Blue Skies» - that looks familiar

If Nintendo doesn't want to continue their «Star Fox» game series, indie developers will have to take over. «Wild Blue Skies» looks like a Kopie homage to the classic «Star Fox» on-rails shooters of yesteryear. Cute. A certain Giles Goddard is also involved in the studio - he was already involved in the development of the SNES-«Star Fox».

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Paralives» - detailed gameplay impressions

The life sim has been postponed to 25 May next year. To bridge the waiting time, there is a detailed gameplay deep dive on the «Sims» competitor.

Date: 25 May 2026

Released for: PC

«There Are No Ghosts At the Grand» - check out the demo

Phil has already tried out the game with the unwieldy name at Gamescom and was (pun intended). A wild mix of «Powerwash Simulator», «House Flipper» and musical. You can now see this unconventional genre mix for yourself. Ademo is available for the PC. The release will be sometime next year.

Date: 2026

Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Trailers for games that have already been released

These games have already been released and will receive trailers for new content or updates:

«Battlefield 6» - play now for free

How, you haven't played «Battlefield 6» yet?! It's high time to catch up. A free trial period is currently running until 2 December at 13:00 CET. Have fun!

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«World of Warcraft: Midnight» - it'll be a while before the launch

The beta for the new «World of Warcraft» expansion «Midnight» is currently running. Blizzard has now announced the official launch date: 3 March 2026 at 0:00 CET. If you have already pre-ordered the expansion, you will get advance access to the dwellings - one of the central features of the DLC - from 3 December.

Date: 3 March 2026

Released for: PC

«Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows» - new class

In the new trailer for the upcoming «Nightreign» DLC, you can see how the «Scholar» fights all kinds of monstrosities - namely with a book.

Date: 4 December

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Infinity Nikki 2.0» - Open world for fashionistas

The unusual fashion open-world game «Infinity Nikki» was released last year for PS5 and PC. The twist: your character's skills are linked to your outfits. Kevin took a look at the title at launch and thought it was good - even if he was confused by some aspects of the dress-up game.

A huge update is now being released with version 2.0 - including a new map, additional quests, events and outfits. If the whole thing wasn't a free-to-play game with gacha mechanics, I'd even take a look.

«Assassins Creed: Shadows» - Collaboration with «Attack on Titan»

For some reason, Ubisoft has decided to release a limited time collaboration with the cult anime «Attack on Titan» in «Assassin's Creed: Shadows». Honestly, I hate this «Fortniteisation» of single-player games. Why is that necessary? Who asked for this? Can't you just let single-player be single-player without the live service bullshit?

The initial reactions from fans who have played this soulless DLC have been extremely negative. After all

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

