The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

25.10.2025

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (10/10 to 17/10) for you.

On the Header image, from left to right: «Assetto Corsa Rally», «No Man's Sky», «Battlefield 6».

Huiuiui, there was a lot going on in the gaming world this week. The editorial team almost drowned in the flood of new trailers and announcements.

This time, the trailer overview includes surprising announcements («Halo» on PS5!!!), exciting Switch 2 ports, scary games and lots of updates on previously released games. And finally, one of the most disturbing trailers I've seen recently.

New announcements

These games were announced last week:

«Halo: Campaign Evolved» - hell freezes over

Long rumoured, now it's official. A remake of «Halo: Combat Evolved» is in the works and will be released - alongside the Xbox Series X/S and PC - also for PS5.

You can find all the information about the historical port in this news:

Here you can see a trailer for the remake:

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition» - Happy Birthday

«Fallout 4» is celebrating its tenth anniversary (damn, I'm getting old). Bethesda is giving the action RPG a «Anniversary Edition» with all official ad-ons and over 150 fan mods from the «Creation Club». Especially cool: The game is also being released on a Nintendo console for the first time. However, the Switch 2 will not be served until next year.

Date: 10 November

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 (2026), PC

«Assetto Corsa Rally» - Vroom, Vroom in Early Access

Supernova Game Studios have surprisingly announced a new rally sim in collaboration with Kunos Simulazioni. The studio is known for the ultra-realistic racing simulations of the «Assetto Corsa» game series. «Assetto Corsa Rally» is now set to set new standards in the rally sector - with a revised physics engine and a specially customised version of Unreal Engine 5.

Date: 13 October (Early Access)

Released for: PC

«Assassin's Creed Shadows» - Nintendo fans take note

Date: 2 December

Released for: Switch 2 (already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

«Luigi's Mansion» - Halloween classics

To coincide with the spooky season, Nintendo is bringing a Gamecube classic to the Nintendo Switch online subscription. «Luigi's Mansion» is the first instalment in the acclaimed «Horror» series featuring the green-clad plumber.

Want more cute scary games? Colleague Kim has written an article about the best cute horror games.

Date: 30 October

Released for: Switch 2

«Dumb Ways to Party» - you can't party any dumber

«Dumb Ways to Die» is a party game with over 40 mini-games for up to four players. Did you know that the franchise was originally conceived as an advertising campaign for rail safety in Melbourne? Now you know.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Silver Pines» - «Twin Peaks» sends its regards

In the role of a private detective, you search for a missing musician in the abandoned town of Silver Pines. The game combines survival horror with Metroidvania elements, wrapped up in an atmosphere reminiscent of «Twin Peaks». Awesome

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Nightholme» - stylish extraction shooter with horror elements

Portuguese studio Ellipsis presents its first project. «Nightholme» is a PvPvE extraction game in which teams of three go on the hunt for supernatural monsters. Players can also transform themselves into monsters using potions. You can register for a closed beta at nightholme.com.

Date: ???

Released for: consoles and PC

«Skinwalker» - Pixel Horror

You play a scientist who has to turn into a monster to save his own daughter. Beautiful pixel graphics. Speaking of which - colleague Cassie has just unveiled another pixel horror insider tip: «Look Outside».

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Kaiju Cleaner Simulator» - am I seeing double?

A few weeks ago, I introduced you to «Kaiju Cleanup» in the weekly trailer overview. Now comes the next game with a similar concept. In «Kaiju Cleaner Simulator», however, you don't clean up the corpses of giant monsters alone, but in co-op mode.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Kirby Air Riders» - 60 minutes of new info on the Kirby racer

If you want to test the game before launch, you can do so with an online multiplayer demo on these dates:

Two modes, which were already introduced in the first Direct presentation, are available to play. The classic racing mode «Air Ride» and the chaotic combat mode «City Trial», which is reminiscent of battle royale games.

Date: 20 November

Released for: Switch 2

«Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Mysteria Ecclesiae» - the final DLC

The medieval RPG «Kingdom Come Deliverance 2» receives its third and final expansion. In this one, you become the assistant of a renowned healer. You are tasked with a secret mission in an ancient monastery and find yourself caught up in a web of intrigue and a mysterious plague.

Date: 11 November

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Battlefield 6» - Season One

After the successful launch of «Battlefield 6», the first season will start at the end of October. This will bring new weapons, maps and content for «Battlefield Portal» in three waves.

Date: 28 October

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«No Man's Sky» - and here we go

After the recently released «Voyager» update, the next free expansion for the never-ending space adventure from Hello Games is already here. Just in time for Halloween, you'll be transported to a spooky galaxy where you can find new parts for your ship. It's incredible how tirelessly the studio continues to work on this game.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC, Mac

«Mouse P.I. For Hire» - now with date

The incredibly cool-looking shooter in retro Disney style shows in-depth gameplay impressions in the new trailer. There is also a concrete release date for the first time. You'll have to be patient a little longer.

Date: 19 March 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Pikmin 4» - Surprise!

Out of the blue, Nintendo announces a free update for «Pikmin 4». The game was released in July 2023 for the Switch - read my test of the real-time strategy game here. In the expansion, you get a photo mode, disguises and new difficulty levels.

Date: November

Released for: Switch

«Goat Simulator 3» - Post-apocalypse with goats

The «Goat Simulator 3» is also getting an expansion - but not for free. In «Baadlands: Fury Road» you are transported to a post-apocalyptic, sandy world that is reminiscent of «Fallout», «Dune» and «Mad Max».

Date: 19 November

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Tingus Goose» - WTF

Words cannot describe what can be seen in this launch date trailer. That's why I won't even try.

Date: 20 November

Released for: PC

