The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Guide
These are our highlights from this year’s Gamescom
by Philipp Rüegg
The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (11.04. to 18.04.) for you.
On the Header image from left to right: «Agefield High», «Metro 2039», «Anno 117: Pax Romana - Prophecies of Ash».
Enjoy browsing and wishlisting!
These titles have been newly announced
The next chapter of the horror shooter is coming - and it looks damn beautiful. Well, as «beautiful» as dirty, nuclear-contaminated, post-apocalyptic landscapes can look (I think it's pretty - but I also like the smell of petrol).
The Ukrainian development studio 4A Games blesses us with two videos. A cinematic announcement trailer and a 15-minute showcase. In the latter, the creative minds behind «Metro 2039» have their say and provide insights into the development process.
Date: (nuclear) winter 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
I'm a simple person, I'm easy to bait. If a trailer «gives off Twin Peaks» vibes, it goes on the list. And more obvious «Twin Peaks» inspiration than in the announcement video for «The Pines» is almost impossible. Due to its proximity to Lynch's works, the third-person horror game is also inevitably reminiscent of «Alan Wake». The game does not yet stand up to direct comparison with Remedy's surreal horror spectacle. But I don't want to rush to judgement, because it could still be a while before the release.
Date: ???
Released for: PC
Okay, strictly speaking, this trailer for «DragonSword: Awakening» is not a new announcement. Because «DragonSword» was already presented as a gacha game à la «Genshin Impact» and «Wuthering Waves». After a marital dispute between the publisher Webzen and the studio Hound 13, the game was completely reworked. No free-to-play, no gacha-gugus, no pressure from the publisher - the studio wants to publish the role-playing game itself. I wish them the best of luck and hope that the transformation succeeds.
Date: July
Released for: PC
Climbing games are in vogue. «However, Ascenders: Beyond the Peak» takes a different approach to «Cairn» or «Jusant». This roguelite adventure is turn-based. This makes the game feel more like a puzzle game. Cool trailer, cool concept!
Date: Third quarter of 2026
Released for: PC
These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story
One of my most anticipated games of 2026 offers another look behind the scenes. Various developers explain what new features fans can expect. I can hardly wait to get back into the virtual Cockpit
Date: 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Looks a bit like «Bully», ordered from Temu. I like the principle, but the character designs and animations make me doubt the quality of the open-world school adventure.
Date: Summer 2026
Released for: PC
The ultra-fast action game «Phantom Blade Zero» provides a new insight into the development process. The studio was inspired by real Chinese fighting styles for the combat system - and recorded them using motion capture.
I played the game at Gamescom and was impressed. You can read my impressions in this highlight article:
Date: 9 September
Released for: PS5, PC
I love it when games merge seemingly incompatible styles and genres. This is also the case with «Sol Shogunate» - probably the first «samurai space opera» ever. A feudal Japanese setting with samurai in space? I want to inject myself with this ingenious mixture right now. Unfortunately, I'll have to wait a little longer, because there's no release date yet.
Date: ???
Released for: PS5, PC
These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information
Ubisoft's building game set in ancient Rome receives its first major expansion. In «Prophecies of Ash» you have to build a city on a volcanic island. «What could possibly go wrong?» asks the narrator in the trailer. Well, I can imagine a few scenarios.
You can find our review of the main game here:
Date: 23 April
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Before the battle royale craze, «Fortnite» was a paid PvE shooter. Now the forgotten original game mode «Save the World» is getting a second chance as a free-to-play variant.
Date: as of now
Released for: every conceivable platform that exists
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Background information
by Domagoj Belancic