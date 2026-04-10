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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 11.4.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (4 April to 11 April) for you.

Header image from left to right: «Scourge of the Reptiles», «No Man's Sky: Xeno Arena», «Iron Front Express».

Enjoy browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Alkahest» - Fantasy-Melee

Powerful melee combat, atmospheric graphics, driving soundtrack. The announcement trailer for «Alkahest» is great fun.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Don't Starve Elsewhere» - survive!

The popular «Don't Starve» game series is back with a new spin-off. The trailer suggests that developer studio Klei Entertainment is staying true to itself and consistently continuing the gameplay concept. New features include vertically designed game worlds and new biomes with their own climate conditions.

Date: ????

Released for: PC

«Game of Thrones: Dragonfire» - «Do you guys not have phones?»

A new «Game of Thrones» game? Yay! But don't get too excited. The cinematic trailer may look nice, but behind it is a free-to-play game for Android and iOS. Strangle.

Date: ???

Released for: Android, iOS

«Ironfront Express» - Train by Train

Our Community loves trains (why?), so I'm giving you trains. The announcement trailer for «Ironfront Express» convinces with humour, a coherent graphic style and chaotic gameplay.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Code Rapid» - Mechs and shooting

Mech games seem to be back in fashion. In recent years, fans of giant robots have already been spoilt with some top-class titles («Armored Core», «Mech Warrior 5», «Super Robot Wars Y»). The announcement trailer for «Code Rapid» also looks promising - even if the game world still looks a little sparse.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Scourge of the Reptiles» - yes, this is a new game

Retro aesthetics are also very much in vogue in the gaming world at the moment. «Scourge of the Reptiles» looks wonderfully pixelated and retro with its pre-rendered pseudo-3D models. The title is a tactical role-playing game set in a fantasy world full of magic and dinosaurs.

Date: Q3 2026

Released for: PC

«Intravenous 3» - Pixel Stealth

Apropos retro: «Intravenous 3» promises top-down stealth action in classic NES style according to the trailer «» . Well, the game definitely looks too good for an NES title. I don't know the two predecessors, but I really like what I see.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers that offer in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline.

«Forza Horizon 6» - Prologue

Developer studio Playground Games shows in the latest trailer for «Forza Horizon 6» what you will experience in the crazy prologue. You can read my first impressions of the game here:

Date: 19 May

Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC - later also for PS5

«Windrose» - eARRRRRRRRRly Access

Piratesque always works. Don't they? Yes, definitely. Especially when the trailer is accompanied by such an awesome shanty soundtrack. «Windrose» is a PvE survival adventure in which you can live out your wildest pirate fantasies. And, surprise: Early Access is starting soon. Very soon.

Date: 14 April

Released for: PC

«Castlevania: Belmont's Curse» - lots of blood for your birthday

«Castlevania» is back, yay! The new trailer gives an insight into the gameplay and reveals exciting background information from the development team. The title will be released this year - to mark the 40th anniversary of the series.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«State of Decay 3» - a sign of life from Undead Labs

The horror-survival game «State of Decay 3» was originally announced in 2020. The new trailer announces an alpha playtest. Click here to register. It is not yet clear when the game will be released.

Date: ????

Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Valor Mortis» - even more undead

A crazy premise: You're a fallen soldier from Napoleon's army who rises from the dead and has to fight other undead. Please what? The game is supposed to be a first-person souls-like - the trailer gives a first glimpse of the hard-hitting gameplay. Oh Mon Dieu!

Date: End of 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Trailers for games that have already been released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information

«No Man's Sky: Xeno Arena» - «Pokémon» in space

«No Man's Sky» is a permanent guest in the weekly trailer overview. Developer studio Hello Games is constantly churning out awesome updates - and for free! The new DLC features turn-based battles with aliens that you have previously captured. So it's like «Pokémon» in space.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Cyberpunk 2077» - new features on the PS5 Pro

«Cyberpunk 2077» looks better than ever (at least in the console world) with a free update for the PS5 Pro. CD Projekt Red promises support for the AI upscaler PSSR, better ray tracing effects and up to 90 frames per second. Nice work!

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5 Pro

«Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - Sega Villains Stage DLC» - more villains

Sega's beautiful 2D action game ventures into absurd crossovers with the new DLC. Villains from other Sega franchises suddenly appear in the world of «Shinobi». For example, Eggman from «Sonic» or Majima from «Yakuza». Oh yes, why not.

Review Nostalgia meets ninja skills in Shinobi: Art of Vengeance by Rainer Etzweiler

Date: as of now

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

«Pillars of Eternity» - Time to think about it

Obsidian is giving the eleven-year-old RPG classic «Pillars of Eternity» a new turn-based combat mode. Why? Because they can.

Date: as of now

Released for: PC

«Cairn: On the Trail» - even more climbing

The beautiful climbing game «Cairn» is getting a wonderful extension. And the best thing about it: it's free of charge

Date: Summer

Released for: PS5, PC

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