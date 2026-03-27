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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 28.3.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (21 March to 28 March) for you.

From left to right on the Header image: «Stranger Than Heaven», «Escape by Spoon», «Project Motor Racing: Update 2.0».

Look at your backlog. Do you really need new games? You already have far too many titles that you bought at some point on sale and never started.

And you click on this article anyway. «Just take a quick look», you say to yourself, even though you know your wishlist will grow. Don't worry about it. It's okay. Relax, scroll through the best trailers and announcements of the week and get inspired. Your backlog can wait.

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Alien Deathstorm» - what a name

You explore a devastated colony that has been hit by a devastating megastorm and overrun by bloodthirsty aliens. The title is being developed by Rebellion («Sniper Elite», «Atomfall»).

Date: 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Serious Sam: Shatterverse» - Roguelite shooting

Serious Sam is back - in several versions. Up to five Sams join forces to save the world in this roguelite shooter. The spin-off is being developed by Behaviour Interactive («Dead by Daylight») and not by Croatian developer studio Croteam.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Artificial Detective» - Robo-Sherlock

You take on the role of a robot detective in a city ruled by renegade machines. Humanity has long since disappeared. The game world is inspired by the neo-noir style, retro-futurism and various animes. Looks refreshingly different.

Date: 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish» - Bluuuuuut

Do you still know the «Hunter: The Reckoning» games from the noughties? Then you can look forward to a new spin-off, which is due to be released next summer. The game series is set in the «World of Darkness» universe - the fictional world in which «Vampire: The Masquerade» is also set.

Date: Summer 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Minecraft Dungeons 2» - off to the dungeons

Microsoft announces a sequel to the popular action RPG spin-off «Minecraft Dungeons». The teaser doesn't reveal much - but the game is set to build directly on its predecessor in terms of gameplay.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Everquest Legends» - a legend returns

The MMORPG «Everquest», originally released in 1999, returns in a revised version. You can now play through the entire adventure alone. Visually, the new edition should be close to the original. However, the gameplay and menus have been adapted to «modern gaming standards».

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Moosa: Dirty Fate» - the next hit from South Korea?

A dark action game inspired by Korean history and myths. The developer studio promises «brutal swordplay» and «atmospheric storytelling in a world where myth and history collide.»

Date: 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Hoarder» - surreal horror

This horror game begins as a cleaning simulator in which you have to clean a messy flat. And suddenly you wake up in a cursed submarine. Huh? What, how, where? No idea, but the trailer makes you want more.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Arbiter 131» - Sci-Fi Strategy

You command a special police unit and ensure law and order in a futuristic cyberpunk city. Often chaos too, because the environment can be destroyed.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Lost & Found» - all in one

What a cool art style. «Lost & Found» combines seemingly incompatible styles to create a coherent overall picture. Hand-drawn 2D characters, pixelated retro figures and surreal-looking PNG fish run around in this bizarre world. Your task is to find lost objects. The adventure mystery game is being developed by a Filipino solo dev.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Escape by Spoon» - Prison Break

You have to escape from a prison. With a spoon. Good luck. The trailer impresses with visuals reminiscent of cartoons from the 1930s. It's not the only game on this list that draws inspiration from old animation classics.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and story.

«Pokémon Champions» - a revolution (?)

The battle simulator «Pokémon Champions» could revolutionise the «Pokémon» world. The new trailer gives an overview of the functions and game modes.

I tested the free-to-play game at the European «Pokémon» Championships in London and spoke to Producer and Development Director Masaaki Hoshino. You can find out why the game is so important in this article:

Date: 8 April

Released for: Switch, Switch 2, later also iOS and Android

«Stranger Than Heaven» - wow

One of my most anticipated games of 2026 - if it actually comes this year. The game is being developed by «Yakuza» and «Like a Dragon» studio Ryu Ga Gotoku. The new trailer reveals exciting details. The game is set in a total of five cities in five different time periods: 1915, 1929, 1943, 1951 and 1965. «Yakuza» fans should recognise one location: Kamurocho (yaaay!). The game looks a lot more ambitious than anything the studio has produced before. It's also the first title not to be released for last-gen consoles. Ah, and Snoop Dogg is in the trailer. Awesome

More information should be available on 6 May.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«The Expanse: Osiris Reborn» - new impressions of the sci-fi adaptation

I've never seen «The Expanse». That's why you shouldn't put too much stock in my impressions of the new trailer. I think: You can do it, it looks like an epic sci-fi story. What's more important is what the fans think. And they seem to be very happy - at least if you read through the comments under the video. A closed beta starts as early as 22 April.

Date: early 2027

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Raw Components Racing» - Racing in the future

A racing game with a futuristic sci-fi setting. The vehicles are modular, so you can build your own perfect racing car. What's more - you are your car. Thanks to modern technology, your consciousness merges with the built-in technology.

Date: ???

Released for: ???

«Scenic» - Escape & Chill

A calming escape room game with a marvellous pixel look. You click your way through various beautiful scenarios (all of which I would like to download as wallpaper) and solve little puzzles. A game to meditate on.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Kalit» - Cartoon-Survival

And here it is, the promised second cartoon-looking game. «Kalit» is an open-world survival game. You collect resources, capture wild creatures and craft shelters and means of transport. A demo is available on Steam.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

Trailers for games that have already been released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information

«S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl» - back to the zone

The first major expansion for the atmospheric shooter. The Ukrainian studio GSC Game World writes: «Explore the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the Iron Forest regions, face new dangers, test new weapons and reveal secrets previously hidden from humanity.» The DLC is set to offer «dozens of hours of gameplay».

Date: Summer 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Dying Light: The Beast Restored Land Edition» - Version 2.0?

«Dying Light: The Beast» is receiving such a fundamental update that developer studio Techland is talking about a «new edition». The biggest innovation: Neither enemies nor loot respawn. If you kill all the zombies in an area, the map will be restored to its pre-apocalypse state. Cool: The update is free if you already own the main game.

In my review last year, I wasn't so convinced by the brutal (!) zombie action thriller:

Review "Dying Light: The Beast": Excellent zombie action with technical weaknesses by Domagoj Belancic

Date: 26 March

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Apex Legends: Aftershock Event» - here we go!

And the next «Apex Legends» event is coming up. I'm no longer in the loop - it's been several years since my last match. But I like what I see in the trailer. Should I try a round again?

Date: 31 March

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Project Motor Racing: Update 2.0» - is that enough?

The major update is intended to improve many criticisms of the racing sim. The UI has been revised, the physics system should be more realistic and the controls have been adapted for several car classes. The career mode has also been given a facelift.

Will that be enough to save the game? At launch, «Project Motor Racing» was sharply criticised by many fans of the genre. This included our expert Simon, who warns in his playthrough report: «You should definitely keep your hands off it at the moment.»

Opinion "Project Motor Racing" is currently a disaster by Simon Balissat

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops 7 Season 3» - the shooting continues

Hooray, a new «Call of Duty» season is here. In «Black Ops 7» multiplayer with new maps, new zombies maps, revised maps, new game modes and new weapons, among other things. There are also changes in «Warzone» with adjustments to the map, new game modes and numerous balancing fixes.

If you like the music in the trailer: It's by JVB, a damn good hip-hop duo from the USA. The track is called «Hooligang». Make sure you listen to it.

Date: 2 April

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

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