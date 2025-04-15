News + Trends 37 55

The most expensive hi-fi system in the world

David Lee Translation: machine translated 15.4.2025

Audio Reference advertises that it is exhibiting the most expensive hi-fi system in the world. At the High End in Munich, you can listen attentively to how a three-million-euro system sounds. By appointment, of course.

High-end hi-fi systems involve a lot of money. Sometimes a lot. And in this case, an absurd amount. What Audio Reference is presenting at the «High End» trade fair in Munich in May is said to have cost three million euros. This makes it the most expensive system ever shown in public, writes the Hamburg-based high-end distributor in a press release.

This gigantic sum also includes the listening room. A small concert hall with acoustic elements from Vicoustic will be set up especially for the trade fair. I think it's legitimate to include this in the costs, as the room acoustics are at least as important for the sound as the system used. Rather more important.

Guide How to improve your living room acoustics by David Lee

Audio Reference does not disclose the proportion of room acoustics in the overall costs. But don't worry: the system itself is definitely spectacularly expensive. The WAMM Master Chronosonic speakers from Wilson Audio weigh a good tonne.

They are supported by two subwoofers with the poetic name Thor's Hammer. This means that the first million has already been spent.

Four Dan D'Agostino Relentless Monoblocks are used as power amplifiers. Each of them weighs 258 kilograms and draws up to 10 kilowatts of power. It can't hurt to check the fuse box before commissioning.

As each of these elements is in the six-figure range, we've already got rid of the second million.

This is the Relentless monoblock preamplifier.

Source: Dan D'Agostino

The source device used is a VPI brand turntable and Vivaldi components from the dCS brand. The dCS Vivaldi Apex DAC alone costs 46,500 euros at Moon Audio.

The prices of high-end cables are also always fascinating. Of course, Audio Reference doesn't let itself get carried away here either and uses «in line with» Nordost Odin. The speaker cable costs at Auditorium 47,000 euros per metre. On Aliexpress, dealers claim to sell the same cable for less than 20 euros. Of course these are fakes, but the question is whether you can actually hear them. I'm also very sceptical about the DAC, because there are actually no DACs with audible defects these days.

Background information High-end audio: when upgrades aren’t worth it any more by David Lee

If you want to see for yourself: 17 May 2025 at the High End Munich, Atrium 3.1, C112/D111, reservation at info@audio-reference.de.

Header image: Wilson Audio

I like this article! 37 people like this article







