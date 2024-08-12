The microcode update for Intel processors is here - marginal impact on performance

The microcode update for Intel processors of the 13th and 14th generations has been out since Friday. This is intended to fix an instability problem that could even lead to defective CPUs. In the run-up to the update, there were fears that it would lead to major performance losses, but various tests have shown that this is not the case.

The microcode update 0x129 was announced for mid-August. Intel rolled it out in cooperation with motherboard partners as early as 8 August. The update includes adjustments in relation to the instability problems - regular crashes and frozen systems - with 13th and 14th generation processors. We have also reported on this /page/intel-has-a-big-problem-instable-cpus-are-always-broken-34134. The microcode 0x129 is supposed to fix the problem of too high voltages. Important: The fix must be implemented via a BIOS update. Windows updates are not sufficient for this.

Golem writes about the update, stating that the microcode works. For example, "in situations in which the processor previously ensured stability through high voltage, the clock frequency is now reduced ...". The maximum frequency remains the same, but it is no longer maintained at the expense of longevity, but throttled if necessary. This has a small impact on performance. With the new microcode, the clock rate is 170 MHz lower on average. The CPUs therefore lose computing power with the update, but the losses are within the measurement tolerance, according to Golem.

Youtuber JayzTwoCents has also scrutinised the microcode 0x129 under the microscope. He comes to similar conclusions as Golem. The performance losses are kept within reasonable limits. In terms of the clock frequency, the Youtuber notes a drop in the efficiency cores in particular. However, the update has no effect on the temperature. In his tests, he notes that the maximum voltage with the microcode 0x129 is actually lower than before.

Intel also speaks of marginal performance differences based on its own tests. In 3DMark Time Spy, WebXPRT 4, Cinebench R24 and Blender 4.2.0, for example, the performance is within the measurement tolerance. The chip giant found negative influences in WebXPRT Online Homework and PugetBench GPU Effects Score. The gaming performance is also within the tolerance - with the exception of "Hitman 3: Dartmoor".

Only long-term tests will show whether the problem has actually been resolved by the microcode update. CPUs that have been permanently damaged by the problem will not benefit from the microcode update - any rescue will come too late for them. They are covered by Intel's extended warranty of five years for the affected 13th and 14th generation processors. <p