News + Trends 18 20

The iSock

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 11.11.2025

Have you always wanted a 230 US dollar piece of fabric as a case for your iPhone? Today is your lucky day.

With the new iPhones, Apple is selling a cross body strap for the first time. If such a strap doesn't express your bad taste immense wealth clearly enough, there is now a remedy: the 230 US dollar «iPhone Pocket» - a collaboration between Apple and the Japanese designer Issey Miyake.

The iPhone Pocket is available in eight more or less subtle colours.

The press release from Cupertino describes the case as a «beautiful way to carry the iPhone». That's... one perspective. From another, the thing looks like a glorified sock with a strap. The «unique 3D woven construction» would fit other small items besides the iPhone. Just like in - well, any container.

«The joy of carrying your iPhone»

The inspiration for the design was the concept «of a piece of fabric». Yes, you read that right. A piece of fabric. «The design of iPhone Pocket reflects the connection between the iPhone and its user», explains Yoshiyuki Miyamae, Design Director at Miyake Design Studio. iPhone Pocket follows the «concept of the joy of carrying the iPhone in its own way».

The iPhone Pocket is available as a limited edition in selected Apple Stores in the USA, UK, France, Italy, Singapore, South Korea and China. In addition to the cross-body version, there is also a shorter version. It fits on the wrist or on a handbag and costs a mere 150 US dollars instead of 230.

A bag on another bag.

« Who knows: perhaps the iPhone Pocket will prove to be as good an investment as the iPod Socks, which Steve Jobs self-deprecatingly introduced in 2004 as a revolutionary product». They cost 29 US dollars, but today change hands for three times as much.

Header image: Apple

I like this article! 18 people like this article







