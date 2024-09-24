The grand finale of the Digitec Playground Cup Vol. 13 with "Rainbow Six Siege"

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 - G60SD
2560 x 1440 pixels, 27"
On Saturday, the best "Rainbow Six Siege" teams will battle for glory, honour and great prizes in the final of the Playground Cup. You can be there live.
This weekend, the final of the Digitec Playground Cup Vol. 13 will be back in action. The best teams from a total of two qualifying rounds will compete against each other.
Two final matches will be played, each in "best of three" mode. The stream starts at 11:45 live on Twitch and Youtube.
In the "small" final (start: 12:15 pm), the runners-up from the qualifiers will duel: "Peek Performance" and "15th Law of Power".
In the "grand" final (start: approx. 15:15), the winning teams from the qualifiers will face each other: "Ultima Chorus" and "Team Asturbo".
In collaboration with Samsung Odyssey OLED, the finalists can take home the following prizes.
The winning team of the grand final can choose from two prizes. The second-placed team receives the other prize.
One Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 per team member:
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 - G60SD
2560 x 1440 pixels, 27"
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 - G60SD
2560 x 1440 pixels, 27"G
or
A Samsung 990 Pro with heatsink plus CHF 200 Digitec voucher per team member:
Both teams in the small final will receive a Samsung T7 Shield per team member:
By the way, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 and the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 are currently available at reduced prices in the shop:
Yannic Martin is known as Caneo in the Rainbow Six Siege scene. The 21-year-old computer scientist from Dietikon spent a year living his dream as an e-sports pro - at international level. I spoke to Yannic about Ubisoft's tactical shooter and his short but intense professional career:
"Rainbow Six" is one of the oldest and most productive game series ever. In the beginning, however, there was a lot of scepticism because the game concept did not fit in at all with the trend of fast-paced first-person shooters at the time. A look back at the history of the game series:
My love of video games was unleashed at the tender age of five by the original Gameboy. Over the years, it's grown in leaps and bounds.