The grand finale of the Digitec Playground Cup Vol. 13 with "Rainbow Six Siege"

On Saturday, the best "Rainbow Six Siege" teams will battle for glory, honour and great prizes in the final of the Playground Cup. You can be there live.

This weekend, the final of the Digitec Playground Cup Vol. 13 will be back in action. The best teams from a total of two qualifying rounds will compete against each other.

Two final matches will be played, each in "best of three" mode. The stream starts at 11:45 live on Twitch and Youtube.

In the "small" final (start: 12:15 pm), the runners-up from the qualifiers will duel: "Peek Performance" and "15th Law of Power".

In the "grand" final (start: approx. 15:15), the winning teams from the qualifiers will face each other: "Ultima Chorus" and "Team Asturbo".

What is there to win?

In collaboration with Samsung Odyssey OLED, the finalists can take home the following prizes.

Grand final

The winning team of the grand final can choose from two prizes. The second-placed team receives the other prize.

One Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 per team member:

39 / 50 39 of 50 remaining only 39 of 50 remaining G Monitor available CHF 599.– was CHF 661.– Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 - G60SD 2560 x 1440 pixels, 27" 6

Monitor available 39 / 50 39 of 50 remaining only 39 of 50 remaining CHF 599.– was CHF 661.– Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 - G60SD 2560 x 1440 pixels, 27" G 6

or

A Samsung 990 Pro with heatsink plus CHF 200 Digitec voucher per team member:

SSD available CHF 335.– CHF 83.75 / 1TB Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink 4000 GB, M.2 2280 56 Vouchers Generated upon order CHF 200.– Digital voucher for CHF 200.– 1228

Little final

Both teams in the small final will receive a Samsung T7 Shield per team member:

External SSD available CHF 175.– CHF 87.50 / 1TB Samsung T7 Shield 2000 GB 940

External SSD available CHF 175.– CHF 87.50 / 1TB Samsung T7 Shield 2000 GB 940

By the way, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 and the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 are currently available at reduced prices in the shop:

Promotion The new Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 and G6 gaming monitors at reduced prices

You want to know more about Digitec Playground and "Rainbow Six Siege"?

Yannic Martin is known as Caneo in the Rainbow Six Siege scene. The 21-year-old computer scientist from Dietikon spent a year living his dream as an e-sports pro - at international level. I spoke to Yannic about Ubisoft's tactical shooter and his short but intense professional career:

Background information Former Rainbow Six Siege pro: «I lived my dream for a year» by Domagoj Belancic

"Rainbow Six" is one of the oldest and most productive game series ever. In the beginning, however, there was a lot of scepticism because the game concept did not fit in at all with the trend of fast-paced first-person shooters at the time. A look back at the history of the game series: