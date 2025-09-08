News + Trends 1 0

The Dreame's gripper arm also vacuums in gaps and crevices

The Dreame Cyber 10 Ultra has a gripper arm to clear away objects. It can also vacuum cracks and dust mouldings.

The second major innovation at the Dreame stand at the IFA in Berlin was almost lost in the shuffle of climbing robot hoovers. Yet it is relevant for a much larger target group, as very few people live in multi-storey flats or houses.

The Cyber10 Ultra is the robot hoover from Dreame that has a gripper arm. Roborock has already done some groundwork in this area with the Z70 - but has not yet really impressed in tests.

The Dreame gripper arm initially does the same thing as the Roborock model: it removes objects such as socks or shoes so that it can then vacuum undisturbed. Whether the Cyber10 Ultra can do this better is difficult to judge. At 500 grammes, it weighs 200 grammes more than its competitor.

Dreame is now also building a robot hoover with a gripper arm.

At the IFA stand, the Dreame cleaned up socks quite purposefully. But to be honest, this is the easiest exercise for the gripper arm.

The gripper arm can use tools

Dreame has given the arm a second ability that is likely to be more important in everyday life: The Cyber10 Ultra can dock accessories to the arm, for example brushes or a narrow suction nozzle. This allows it to clean crevices between furniture or other narrow spaces up to 40 centimetres deep.

The tools are inserted into these openings, while the suction cup for the gaps is on the right.

Other brushes can dust plinths so that the robot can clean areas that are difficult to reach because they are close to the floor. Unfortunately, Dreame has only shown exactly how this works in videos. Although a base station with the openings for the attachments was on display at the trade fair, these were not shown in detail.

This is because the Cyber10 Ultra is not quite ready for series production yet. The ready-to-use version will probably be unveiled next year, perhaps as early as January at the CES tech trade fair in Las Vegas.

Switch between three different mops

Dreame is already giving a small foretaste of the tool change with the Matrix10 Ultra, which will be launched on the market at the end of the month at prices starting at around 1500 francs or euros. It can not only drop the mops in the base station, but also swap them out.

The system can therefore switch flexibly between three different types: scrubbing pads for grease deposits in the kitchen, sponge pads for the bathroom or thermal pads for the rest of the room. The latter always stay the same temperature so that they can be wiped more easily with a damp cloth. Also new: you can fill three different cleaning solutions for different floor types.

