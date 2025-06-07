The best trailers and news from Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest Showcase
Which games are you looking forward to the most?
The main event of the Summer Game Fest was packed with new games. Here you can find all the important announcements and trailers.
Organiser Geoff Keighley didn't let himself get carried away at the Summer Game Fest Showcase. More trailers than should be allowed rolled across the big screen at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday evening, Swiss time. There was something for everyone. From bloody horror games to charming pixel platformers and fighting games with rag dolls.
Actor Tom Hardy is the narrative voice of this impressive trailer. This is a sandbox RPG set in the Middle Ages from Danish studio Raw Power Games.
When: 2026
Where: PC
Jon Snow has to face off against the White Walkers once again in this strategy game. Unfortunately, there was no gameplay.
When: 2026
Where: PC
The next «Resident Evil» takes you back to where it all began: Racoon City. Seems to be tightening the horror screw again.
When: 27 February 2026
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Ryu Ga Gotoku, the studio behind «Like A Dragon» and «Virtua Fighter» presented a new jazzy, film noir-inspired game. It is set in the early 20th century.
When: without date
Where: unknown
A farming game that is supposed to be a mixture of «Doki Doki Literature Club» and «Silent Hill». Now that's what I call a wild mix.
When: without date
Where: PC
It's almost time for another Jurassic Park. Hopefully the dinos will stay in their enclosures this time.
When: 21 October
Where: PC
The same people who developed the fun «Scott Pilgrim vs. the World» created this 2D pummeling game.
When: 2026
Where: PC and console
Very reminiscent of «Life is Strange» and «Bloom and Rage». A story game about a group of young adults with a soundtrack by Smashing Pumpkins, Iggy Pop and Co.
When: soon
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
«Shovel Knight»-Studio Yacht Club Games is working on a new pixelated action role-playing game.
When: 31 October 2025
Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
A magical Lego game for two people from publisher Annapurna with the topic of spaceships
When: without date
Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
Capcom provides a new look at the next «Onimusha» instalment
When: 2026
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
This fighting game comes from a single developer.
When: Summer 2026
Where: PC
The «Mafia» series goes back to the very beginning. The new trailer reveals more about the story.
When: 8 August
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
The spin-off of the parcour zombie series lets you become the beast yourself.
When: 22 August
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Bandai Namco has unveiled the sequel to «Code Vein». The predecessor was released in 2019.
When: 2026
Where: not known
The predecessor has found many fans despite its rough edges. Part two promises plenty of action and monstrous enemies again.
When: 2026
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Mundfish showed the first trailer for «Atomic Heart 2». The sequel to the retro sci-fi shooter once again features numerous wacky robots and also looks impressive again.
When: unknown
Where: PC and consoles
Mundfish is also working on an MMO shooter in the «Atomic» universe
When: unknown
Where: PC and consoles
A survival game full of grotesque monsters and gory scenes. Probably only for the hard-boiled.
When: without date
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
A third-person shooter in which two teams of five people fight over a flag. Visually, it has strong similarities to «Team Fortress», in which this mode also plays a prominent role.
When: without date
Where: PC
If you're not in the mood for Mario and co., you can look forward to the kart racer in the Sonic universe - including «Minecraft» crossover.
When: 25 September
Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2
A fantasy action RPG starring Spongebob that mixes together numerous Nickelodeon universes
When: 2025
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
A spooky sci-fi action RPG set in a mysterious world from Swedish studio Section 9 Interactive.
When: 2026
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
The retro 2D fighting game shows She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon in the latest trailer.
When: 2025
Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2
The legendary hip-hop crew gets a new game. A co-op action RPG with anime-style battles.
When: unknown
Where: PC and consoles
A new MMORPG that is visually reminiscent of «Elden Ring» with its dark fantasy world.
When: unknown
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
A boxing game with rag dolls. If you've always been annoyed by the Muppets, you can vent your frustrations here
When: unknown
Where: PC
A co-op platform game with an impressive graphic style made possible by real clay figures.
When: 2026
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
A game in the style of «Darling, I've Shrunk the Children» and «Grounded». As an alien beetle with a jetpack, you have to find a new home for your people.
When: 2026
Where: PC, PS5,Xbox Series X/S
The multiplayer extraction shooter in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi world will be released in a few months' time.
When: 30 October
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
The PvP shooter with impressive graphics has been given a release date, and it's very soon.
When: 22 July
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Neil Patrick Harris takes on the role of Deadpool in this VR action game.
When: End of 2025
Where: Quest 3
A kind of «Among Us», but with human characters and bloodier. A body is found and everyone is a suspect
When: unknown
Where: PC
Which games are you looking forward to the most?
Being the game and gadget geek that I am, working at digitec and Galaxus makes me feel like a kid in a candy shop – but it does take its toll on my wallet. I enjoy tinkering with my PC in Tim Taylor fashion and talking about games on my podcast http://www.onemorelevel.ch. To satisfy my need for speed, I get on my full suspension mountain bike and set out to find some nice trails. My thirst for culture is quenched by deep conversations over a couple of cold ones at the mostly frustrating games of FC Winterthur.