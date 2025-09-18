News + Trends 1 0

The best game trailers of the week (12.09. to 19.09.)

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 19.9.2025

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers from the gaming world from the past week (12/09 to 19/09) for you.

Too many games, too many trailers, too little time. Every week, publishers release what feels like hundreds of exciting videos. So you don't have to trawl through all the trailer stuff, we'll do it for you. Here are the gems that we have fished out with the greatest care.

Whether it's a new announcement or an update to an existing game. Whether AAA game or indie insider tip. Here you can find the best trailers of the week (12/09 to 19/09) in a compact overview.

«The Lift: Supernatural Handyman Simulator» (new announcement)

You take on the role of a handyman who has to renovate and repair a research institute after a mysterious accident. Phil and I have already been able to play the title and are impressed by the unique atmosphere and tactile crafting gameplay. You can find out more about the game in the podcast and in Phil's preview.

When: 2026

Released for: PC



«Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2»

The new vampire game from developer studio The Chinese Room has been the subject of controversy among fans in recent weeks. This is because content was packed into the much more expensive Premium Edition that actually belongs in the base game - above all two playable clans (Lasombra and Toreador). The publisher has heard the critical voices and apologises. The new trailer gives you an overview of what you can actually expect in the game.

When: 22 October

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC



«Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji»

Did you know that a story DLC has been released for «Assassin's Creed Shadows»? Neither did I. After the launch in March, the samurai game quickly disappeared from my mind. The launch trailer for the expansion «Claws of Awaji» now reminds me of the game's existence again. However, given the imminent launch of «Ghost of Yōtei», it seems unlikely that I will play the DLC.

You can read my original test of the base game in this article.

When: as of now

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC



«Dispatch»

In this adventure game, you don't play the hero, but an operations manager who sends superheroes on a manhunt. Many well-known voices are involved in the project - including Aaron Paul («Breaking Bad», «Need for Speed») and Jeffrey Wright («The Last of Us», «The Batman»). In the new trailer, the game is given a release date for the first time.

When: 22 October

Released for: PS5, PC



«Darkenstein 3D»

This retro shooter looks like a mixture of «Wolfenstein», «Doom» and «Serious Sam». The trailer features new gameplay impressions and a release date. The game is a passion project by a solo developer.

When: 21 October

Released for: PC



«It Takes a War Reveal Trailer» (Nauankündigung)

Another retro shooter. This time in «Counter-Strike»-optics. The trailer itself is not very spectacular, but the developer behind the project makes you sit up and take notice: Thomas Mackinnon. A few years ago, he published the meta-game «The Corridor». A Steam user describes the experimental game as follows: «Nice, another game where I can question my existence, thanks!» It will be interesting to see what clever ideas are hidden behind the seemingly simple shooter façade.

When: nobody knows

Released for: PC



«Atomfall: The Red Strain»

The British «Fallout» alternative is getting its first story expansion - including new areas, enemies and weapons. Phil has tested the base game and called it "a new game" in his review «charming, but bumpy like an unprepared country road».

When: as of now

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC



«Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection» (new announcement)

A collection that includes all seven «Megaman Starforce» games. So: «Megaman Starforce Leo», «Megaman Starforce Dragon», «Megaman Starforce Pegasus», «Megaman Starforce 2 Zerker X Ninja», «Megaman Starforce 2 Zerker X Saurian», «Megaman Starforce 3 Black Ace» and «Megaman Starforce 3 Red Joker». The spinoffs are action RPG games that were originally released on the Nintendo DS.

When: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC



«Meatshaker»

Oh, yeah... a Switch game where you shake your sausage. It seems that «Meatshaker» is just a re-skin of «Ratshaker», which is already available for PS5 and PC. In this game - you might have guessed it already - you have to shake a rat instead of a sausage. I wonder: has the rat been censored on Nintendo's platform? Is violence against rodents not allowed on the Switch? Be that as it may - if you don't know the game, you should jump in without any prior knowledge. This much can be revealed: It's a disturbing horror game.

When: as of now

Released for: Switch



«Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved»

I love «Hotel Dusk». In a recently published review post, I even described the Nintendo DS adventure game as «perfect». That's why I'm pretty hyped about the trailer for «Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved». These graphics! These vibes! My nostalgia centre is activated.

When: 26 October

Released for: Switch, PC



Header image: Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

