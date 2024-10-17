"Tekken 8" tournament: sign up and battle it out for great prizes in the Digitec shop

In the next Digitec Playground session, the fists will fly with "Tekken 8". The special thing about the offline tournament is that it takes place in the Digitec shop in Zurich.

Fans of fighting games take note - in the next Digitec Playground Session we will be playing "Tekken 8". Compared to the longer Digitec Playground Cups, the tournament will only take place on one day. In the Digitec shop in Zurich.

Register now, come along, give out a few whistles and win great prizes:

➡️To register

All information about the tournament

All important questions and answers about the "Tekken 8" tournament can be found below. If you have any further questions, please ask them in the comments or visit our Digitec Discord server. You'll also find a detailed set of rules there.

When and where?

The tournament will take place on Saturday, 9 November at the Digitec Shop in Zurich (Pfingstweidstrasse 60b, 8005 Zurich).

Check-in starts at 17:00. The tournament will take place from 17:30 until 22:00 at the latest.

How many participants are allowed

? Space in the Digitec Shop is limited. The tournament is limited to 32 participants. If the pre-registration is already full, you can sign up for a virtual waiting list.

If the pre-registration is not completely full, spontaneous registrations will be accepted on site.

Can I also spectate?

There will only be limited space for spectators on site. The tournament will not be streamed live. A video with the highlights will be published after the session.

Who can take part

? The age restriction of the game applies. Participation in the tournament is permitted from the age of 16.

What format is the game played in?

The game is played in a double elimination bracket. All participants can play at least two games. Anyone who loses is sent from the winners' bracket to the losers' bracket. In the grand final, the winner of the winner's bracket plays the winner of the loser's bracket.

All matches will be played in a best-of-three format - with the exception of the final matches, which will be played in best-of-five mode.

Only the loser may change character. The stage must be randomly selected after each set.

On which system and with which input device will the game be played?

The game will be played on the PS5 on site. Controllers are not provided, you bring your own controller.

If you do not bring a normal PS5 controller, the device must have an SOCD cleaner so that the device can only register one cardinal direction at a time. The cardinal directions are left, right and up, down.

What can you win?

The winner will receive Digitec vouchers worth CHF 300:

Vouchers Generated upon order CHF 100.– Digital voucher for CHF 100.– 1289 Vouchers Generated upon order CHF 200.– Digital voucher for CHF 200.– 1289

For the second place there is a voucher worth CHF 200:

Vouchers Generated upon order CHF 200.– Digital voucher for CHF 200.– 1289

And for bronze you get a voucher worth CHF 100:

Vouchers Generated upon order CHF 100.– Digital voucher for CHF 100.– 1289