TCL launches affordable smartphone with e-reader feel and matte screen

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 5.3.2025

TCL is presenting not one, not two, but six new smartphones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Nxtpaper variants with a matt display and e-paper feel are particularly exciting.

The TCL 60, which was presented at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, will be launched on the market in six different variants. The devices are expected to be available here in the second quarter. Which should also please many: None of the devices will cost more than 200 francs or euros.

The screen transforms at the touch of a button

The two models with the Nxtpaper display, the TCL 60 SE Nxtpaper 5G and TCL 60 Nxtpaper, are particularly exciting in the first hands-on. They retail for 190 and just under 200 francs or euros respectively.

The display is matt and therefore almost completely non-reflective.

What is immediately noticeable: The 6.7- and 6.8-inch screens with 120-Hertz refresh rates are made of matte-cut glass. Despite the many lamps and lights at the tech fair, there are almost no reflections. It looks really good and is pleasant to look at. Sure, the colours don't pop like they do on glossy Oled screens, but the difference isn't so big that it's distracting either.

The screens are also designed to reduce the blue component of the light, which is easier on the eyes. And if you want to slow down even more, a slider on the side of the smartphone allows you to switch to Nxtpaper mode, which is reminiscent of an e-reader. It is available in two variants, namely black and white or with muted colours.

You can see how the transformation happens in the video:

The app icons and the display are reduced to a minimum and you only receive notifications from a few self-selected apps. This is not only very pleasant for the digital detox, but also reduces battery consumption. However, the screen still needs a backlight and only imitates e-ink technology.

You can display the e-paper view with or without colours.

Discounts for processor and camera

At a price of less than 200 francs or euros, you can't expect technical marvels in all areas. The TCL 60 SE Nxtpaper 5G uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with older technology. And the main camera with 50 megapixels is complemented by an ultra-wide-angle camera with just five megapixels, which is guaranteed not to take really good pictures.

The slightly more expensive TCL 60 Nxtpaper has a MediaTek Helio G92 processor and a main camera with 108 megapixels.

With many specs, the TCL 60 models are classic entry-level devices.

In contrast, it is exemplary that TCL also guarantees five years of updates for these entry-level devices. And thus already fulfils the corresponding EU regulation. The 256 GB memory, which is already included in the basic version, is also good. Important to know: The devices are water-resistant, but only in accordance with IP54 certification. This means the smartphone can withstand splashing water, but not submersion.

Other variants without special screen

In addition to the Nxtpaper models, TCL has presented four other smartphones.

The models TCL 60R 5G for 120 francs or euros and TCL 60 5G for 170 francs or euros impress with 6.7-inch displays and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. With powerful 5G processors and dual stereo speakers, they focus on performance and sound experience.

The TCL 60 SE for 170 francs or euros and the TCL 605 for 110 to 140 francs or euros are designed for users who attach particular importance to photography and reliable everyday performance. Both devices are equipped with a 50 MP camera, an HD+ display and the MediaTek Helio G81 processor.

