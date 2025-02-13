News + Trends 10 1

Tactix 8: This is the most stable Garmin watch to date

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 13.2.2025

The multisport smartwatch from Garmin is now available in two sizes and with additional features for diving and hiking with a large rucksack. The long battery life is said to be outstanding.

The new Garmin Tactix 8 is announced as a "tactical multisport smartwatch" with martial words. And the watch does indeed have an "Applied Ballistics (AB) Ultralite Solver function" pre-installed, which provides support when shooting at long range. There is also a special mode so that the screen can only be read with a night vision device and otherwise remains invisible.

But that shouldn't put you off, because the new model is interesting even if you're not in the military or a hobby warrior or hunter. Most of the functions are of interest to anyone who is often out and about - and perhaps sometimes in difficult conditions.

So the Tactix 8 is probably the most robust watch from Garmin: it has conductive, immovable metal buttons that do not have any water-prone openings, a new sensor protection on the side, a titanium bezel and scratch-resistant sapphire glass. The manufacturer has tested the watch for heat, shock and water resistance in accordance with US military standards.

New sizes, new hardware

Until now, the Tactix was available in two versions, but only in one size. Garmin continues to offer the variants with and without solar cells with a 51-millimetre dial. If you go one size smaller, i.e. for a 47 millimetre watch, you will have to do without the power of the sun.

The new generation of the Tactix is available in two sizes for the first time.

Source: Garmin

This has a direct impact on battery life. However, the small version without solar cells should still last up to 16 days in smartwatch mode. With the support of sunlight, the manufacturer then specifies up to 48 days for the large version - assuming that you wear the watch outdoors for three hours a day under certain light conditions. Incidentally, the cells are said to deliver up to 50 per cent more energy than its predecessor.

The type of screen is also different: there is either an Amoled touchscreen or an always-on display with memory-in-pixel technology and a solar charging lens.

For the first time, the Tactix is equipped with a loudspeaker and microphone. This means you can not only make calls and listen to voice messages, but also use voice commands. The most important ones can also be called up without an internet connection.

In the air, on the ground - and now also under water

For the first time, the Tactix 8 is also suitable for diving. It can be used up to 40 metres underwater, records the location where you enter and exit the water and offers underwater navigation with a special compass. There is also an apnoea mode for diving without a compressed air cylinder and special timers for underwater. The watch can also be operated underwater using the buttons. As before, the model also offers special features for pilots and parachutists - and can therefore be used anywhere.

The Tactix is now also suitable for diving.

Source: Garmin

An additional activity profile called "Rucking" is also new. Here you can also enter the pack weight that you are carrying around with you - regardless of whether it is luggage for a hike or ballast for training purposes. The additional load is then taken into account in order to better assess the physical exertion.

In addition to all the functions for very specific target groups, the smartwatch can also perform very mundane everyday tasks: namely contactless payment via Garmin Pay, music streaming via Spotify and Co. or answering calls.

And it's not just diving or skydiving that is tracked, but also skiing on holiday or a normal jog in the evening. Animated workouts are even available for cardio, yoga or Pilates directly on the watch screen - in case you need to relax after all those outdoor adventures.

The official retail price of the Garmin Tactix 8 starts at 1399 francs for the 47-millimetre version. The larger watches cost 1499 francs, regardless of whether you choose the model with AMOLED screen or the one with solar cells. It is currently being clarified when the Tactix will be available in our shop.

Header image: Garmin

