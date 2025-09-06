News + Trends 1 0

T-Rex 3 Pro: Amazfit's sports watch for extreme use

No Amazfit smartwatch has ever been this sporty. The new T-Rex 3 Pro is optimised for endurance training and intensive use and is said to be ultra-stable.

Amazfit continues to expand its portfolio and presented the new T-Rex 3 Pro at the IFA tech fair in Berlin. This is not the successor to the T-Rex 3, but an addition to the line-up. More focussed on extreme situations and endurance sports - and with additional functions.

Titanium and torch

To ensure that the smartwatch really lasts in continuous use, the manufacturer uses a grade 5 titanium alloy for the case instead of stainless steel. This should be harder but lighter at the same time. The display is protected by sapphire glass. The smartwatch is designed to be usable at temperatures from -30 to +70 degrees.

The screen now shines with a peak brightness of 3000 nits, compared to 2000 nits for the normal T-Rex 3.

The screen is said to be significantly brighter than the non-Pro version.

The watch is equipped with a powerful torch, speaker and microphone so that you can make calls directly from the watch via Bluetooth and also use voice control.

The GPS has been updated. Six satellite systems are used for localisation with an improved antenna. Amazfit provides tens of thousands of free offline maps that you can download - including city maps, topographical maps and piste maps. Routes can be created automatically.

The T-Rex 3 Pro is characterised not only by the training itself, but also by the tracking afterwards. That's why Amazfit enhances the parameters for post-workout and recovery, including VO₂ max, short and long-term training load, recovery time, resting frequency, sleep quality and heart rate variability.

The buttons on the side for easy operation - in addition to the touchscreen.

The battery of the new sports watch lasts 21 to 26 days without GPS use. With localisation activated, it then lasts another 13 to 20 hours.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is available in two colours and two sizes, namely 44 and 48 millimetres. This corresponds to a 1.32- and a 1.5-inch screen. Sales will start in September, staggered by colour and size. The recommended retail price is 400 francs or euros.

What is the difference between Pro and non-Pro?

Some differences have already been mentioned above, such as the screen brightness or the casing material. The normal T-Rex 3 also does not have speakers, a microphone or a torch.

The two sizes and colours of the new Pro version.

There are further details: the Pro version has 180 instead of 170 integrated modes for tracking sport and fitness. In addition, the wristband can now be changed using a quick-release system. An SOS function is only available in the new models.

The T-Rex 3 Pro features a completely new parameter called «BioCharge». It is intended to be a measure of fatigue so that excessive training can be prevented at a glance.

A new feature is available for all Amazfit watches: users can now choose from four million podcasts via the app, which can be downloaded directly to the smartwatch and listened to without an internet connection.

