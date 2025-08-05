News + Trends 17 34

Swiss start-up wants to extend life with Smartring

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 5.8.2025

The Swiss start-up Virtusan not only wants to track your health with its first smart ring, but also optimise your longevity. The project is led by a controversial figure in longevity research.

No manufacturer of smart rings has ever made such big promises: the Swiss start-up Virtusan advertises with «Live Longer, Perform Better». The gadget is supposed to do nothing less than prolong life.

The logic behind this is based on a scientific advisory board from the longevity movement. One of the best-known but also most controversial representatives is also the chairman of the committee, namely Harvard professor David Sinclair.

He has dedicated himself to longevity and anti-ageing research for years, but is also repeatedly criticised. For example, for statements on «reverse aging», i.e. methods for rejuvenation or age reversal.

Harvard professor David Sinclair is chairman of the scientific advisory board of Virtusan.

Source: Virtusan

Focus on the optimisation of life

At Virtusan, the focus is on optimising life: according to the start-up, only 20 per cent of our lifespan is genetically determined, while the remaining 80 per cent depends on lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress and exercise. Put simply, a healthy lifestyle prolongs life.

The smart ring uses conventional technology to contribute to a healthy lifestyle. The ring's sensors record pulse, heart rate variability, blood pressure, sleep, exercise and stress. Just like the models from Oura, Samsung or RingConn. The promised battery life of seven days is average.

The Swiss company can still boast one technical innovation: The ring has a small vibration motor built in and thus provides - according to the manufacturer - «gentle» feedback for alarms and notifications.

The Swiss ring made of titanium has an unobtrusive, timeless design.

Source: Virtusan

Lots of software, high price

Virtusan stands out from the competition when it comes to software. The aim is to incorporate scientific findings for a long life. For example, the biological age is constantly displayed, which is intended to rejuvenate «» if the app's tips and advice are followed. There is a strong focus on tracking your own behaviour - and on avoiding unhealthy behaviour. Or as the manufacturer puts it: «Follow guided protocols and expert content to take meaningful, daily action.»

The app offers additional content such as meditations, relaxation exercises to help you fall asleep, breathing exercises, workouts and fitness training. You can create your own daily routines that the ring will remind you of.

The Virtusan Ring 360 can be pre-ordered on the company's website, with the first deliveries scheduled for October. Whether the gadget will also be available in our shop is currently still being clarified.

At 580 francs, the titanium ring is one of the most expensive models on the market. It includes a premium plan for 18 months, which then costs 65 francs per year. However, the ring can also be used without a plan, but then not all content is accessible.

Header image: Virtusan

