News + Trends 33 9

Swiss mobile phone manufacturer Punkt now produces in Europe

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 25.6.2025

Punkt from Lugano has its next mobile phone produced by Gigaset in Germany. The aim is to increase control and transparency.

The Swiss electronics manufacturer Punkt sees itself as an alternative to the big tech brands from the USA and China. Data protection and secure software take centre stage - as you can also read in the test of the current top model Punkt MC02 by colleague Jan.

Product test The Punkt MC02 gets by without Google, but it’d be much better with a brighter display by Jan Johannsen

A weakness of the concept so far is that the devices continue to be manufactured in Asia. This means that the same level of control and transparency is not possible with the hardware as with the software.

This is now changing: Punkt from Lugano has concluded a production agreement with the German technology specialist Gigaset. The next mobile phone from Punkt will be manufactured in Bocholt - a town in the north-west of North Rhine-Westphalia on the border with the Netherlands. The mobile «Made in Europe» is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025. However, more details are not yet known.

How far does transparency go?

Gigaset has been manufacturing smartphones as well as wireless phones in Germany with 500 employees since 2018. The production line is highly automated and, according to the manufacturer, is characterised by an exceptionally low return rate, which is said to be 90 per cent below the industry average. All devices are produced using green electricity.

Punkt aims to improve data protection, compliance and transparency with production in Germany. The aim is to convince not only private customers but also business customers of the benefits of the devices. The combination of software solutions and hardware production in Europe could indeed be increasingly convincing.

How strongly the credo of openness and transparency also applies to the supply chain - from suppliers from Asia to the raw materials used - is still unclear.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

I like this article! 33 people like this article







