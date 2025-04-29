News + Trends 10 4

"StarCraft" future: Nexon secures licence from Blizzard

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 29.4.2025

RTS was yesterday - or was it? Nexon gets to decide what "StarCraft" will look like in the future. At the same time, "Overwatch" is heading for the smartphone. Two classics, two open construction sites.

South Korean publisher Nexon has secured the rights to develop a new «StarCraft» game, according to a report in the South Korean business media Money Today Network (MTN). The company will also handle the regional publishing of the upcoming «Overwatch mobile» in South Korea and Japan. This decision follows a tender by Blizzard Entertainment, in which several major Korean games companies, including NCSoft and Netmarble, actively bid.

Shooter or RTS?

The central question that fans and industry observers are now asking themselves: Which direction will the new «StarCraft» game take - shooter or classic real-time strategy (RTS) game? Blizzard deliberately left the genre planned for the new project open in the tender. According to MTN, the bidders' proposals ranged from spin-offs and MOBA-like games to platformers for user-generated content.

Although no official details on the genre of the new game are known yet, previous reports suggest that Blizzard is interested in an open-world shooter in the «StarCraft» universe. Back in September last year, Bloomberg journalist and industry insider Jason Schreier commented on the IGN podcast «Unlocked» that such a game could be realised under the direction of Dan Hay, the former «Far Cry» developer.

I think: Revive the Terrans, Zerg and Protoss in a new RTS.

Source: Blizzard

From my perspective as a fan, a classic RTS would be the more sensible choice. The «StarCraft» series has defined the genre like no other game and has achieved cultural significance, especially in South Korea. A new, modern RTS title could revitalise the brand without giving up its identity. A shooter would certainly be more accessible for the current market and would appeal to new target groups, but would risk losing the franchise's core fanbase.

Nexon: an experienced but controversial publisher

The agreement gives Nexon extensive rights to use the «StarCraft» IP for new game developments. In concrete terms, this means that Nexon can not only act as a technical implementer, but also help shape what the brand will look like in the future - from gameplay design to monetisation and marketing.

This potentially opens up new creative paths, but also economically motivated decisions, for example regarding mobile focus, free-to-play models or cosmetic microtransactions.

Nexon is one of the largest and most experienced publishers in Asia, with titles such as «MapleStory», «Dungeon & Fighter», «Sudden Attack» or «KartRider». In Korea, the company is deeply rooted in the gaming culture. However, Nexon is also known for aggressive monetisation and a strong focus on the free-to-play market. Critics accuse the company of often subordinating creative innovation to economic interests.

«Overwatch Mobile»: a new game, not a simple port

A second aspect of the agreement concerns «Overwatch Mobile». Nexon has secured the distribution rights for South Korea and Japan. According to MTN, this is explicitly not a direct port of «Overwatch 2» to mobile devices. Rather, there is internal talk of an independent project, which is sometimes referred to as «Overwatch 3»: an indication that it could be a new development in terms of concept and gameplay.

Internally, Overwatch Mobile is said to be an independent project and not just a port.

Source: Blizzard

According to industry reports, there is speculation that «Overwatch Mobile» could be released as a standalone game in MOBA format - with touch-optimised controls, short match times and hero mechanics reminiscent of «League of Legends: Wild Rift».

What would you like to see for the new «StarCraft»: a return to its roots as a classic RTS or a completely new interpretation, such as a shooter or open-world experience? Let me know in the comments.

Header image: Blizzard

