Spot+Scrub AI: Dyson dares to make a comeback with robot hoovers

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 17.11.2025

Dyson launches Spot+Scrub AI, a new robot hoover on the market. It is surprisingly inexpensive - and imitates the successful recipes of the competition.

So far, Dyson's robot hoovers have not been a success story. With the Dyson 360 Vis Nav, for example, launched almost exactly two years ago, the English company said: We don't need mops, a base station is also superfluous - and a camera is enough for navigation, lidar scanners are overrated.

The result: poor reviews from testers, mediocre ratings from the Community - and a price at the highest level. Now everything is set to change with the Dyson Spot+Scrub AI, which has been announced in detail.

For the first time with roller and suction station

Oh wonder: the new model has integrated everything that was unnecessary two years ago, according to Dyson. The robot has a wet roller that cleans itself and mops the floor with fresh water. There is also a suction and cleaning station in which dust and dirt are deposited and the mop is cleaned and dried with hot water.

And yes, Dyson no longer relies solely on a camera with AI-supported image recognition for navigation; a lidar scanner is also built in. The manufacturer promises that the robot can easily orientate itself, avoid obstacles and also avoid socks and dog faeces.

The Spot+Scrub AI can now do everything that the competition from Dreame, Roborock or Ecovacs has had in its programme for at least one or two years.

The new Dyson robot hoover has a suction station.

Source: Dyson

Automatic dirt detection with AI

At least Dyson is also making its own mark. While the competition usually sucks the dust into a dust bag, the Spot+Scrub AI has a bagless system that is similar to that used in cordless vacuum cleaners. Dirt and particles end up in a closed container. You empty this into the waste bin, and the opening mechanism only requires one hand.

The robot uses a camera and AI to recognise 200 types of dirt and objects. The Spot+Scrub AI doesn't just wipe over spilt liquid such as soya sauce and tomato sauce once, but moves back and forth independently until everything is gone. This would actually be an advantage over competitor models that do not clean up such heavy soiling.

As with the cordless vacuum cleaners, a green laser shines over the floor of the robot. This makes dust and dirt even easier to see - not only for human eyes, but also for the Spot+Scrub AI's camera. This should further improve the cleaning process.

Some features of other top models are missing, however: the Dyson does not climb over high thresholds and the mop is not covered when the robot moves over carpets.

The Spot+Scrub AI looks quite conventional, but could score points with good dirt detection.

Source: Dyson

Amazingly modest price tag

The Spot+Scrub AI will be launched in many European countries in December. In Switzerland, the robot won't arrive until next year - an exact start date has yet to be announced.

Prices in the eurozone are 999 euros. This is significantly less than the top models from the competition, which have a price tag of 1,200 euros and more. Its predecessor, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav, also cost 300 euros more.

Can Dyson finally score with the robots? That depends very much on how the advertised features actually work in everyday use. For example, if the dirt detection is significantly better than the competition, this could be a big plus point that easily makes up for the lack of features.

Header image: Dyson

