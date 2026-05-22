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Spotify lets users create AI-generated "remixes"

David Lee Translation: machine translated 22.5.2026

Spotify has announced various innovations at an investor event. The possibility to create your own AI-generated songs is causing the biggest stir.

Spotify has been negotiating with major music labels for some time to enable AI generation. The Swedes have now apparently reached an agreement with Universal Music Group. The music company has given its consent for AI generation by users.

In future, anyone with a premium subscription to Spotify will be able to create covers and remixes of songs based on AI. Users will be asked to pay for this function. According to «The Verge», artists can refuse this use. However, the Spotify message does not say this; it merely states that the whole thing is based on consent. More details about the new function, such as prices or start date, are not yet known.

Spotify relies on AI everywhere

Artificial intelligence also plays a major role in Spotify's other plans for the future. The streaming company has announced that authors will be able to self-publish audiobooks. Also new are individualised AI podcasts. However, the application examples don't sound like a classic podcast, but rather like answers set to music by an AI assistant. For example, it should be possible to listen to a «daily briefing». This requires a separate desktop app called Studio.

Finally, Spotify has announced that the biggest fans of a band or musician will be reserved two tickets for a concert in their area. The music platform determines who the biggest fans are based on streams, shared links and «other Spotify activities». The aim is also to ensure that the tickets are not given to bots. The whole thing is starting in the USA and is set to be rolled out to other countries at a later date.

Header image: Spotify / Co-CEOs Alex Norstrom and Gustav Soderstrom

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