Spotify launches new news function for audio content

Kim Muntinga 27.8.2025

Spotify is adding a messaging function to its app. Users can share songs, podcasts and audio books directly without an external messenger. Europe will have to be patient.

Spotify is becoming more social. In selected markets, the app is launching with an integrated messaging function. This means you can finally send songs, podcasts or audio books directly within the app - without having to switch to external messengers. The rollout has already begun and affects both free and premium users aged 16 and over.

Share, chat, respond: all in the app

The new messaging function is deeply integrated into the Spotify app. You start a conversation by clicking on the share icon when playing a piece of content and selecting a contact with whom you have already interacted - for example via a shared playlist. The other person must first accept your request before you can send each other messages.

In addition to sharing content, you can also send text messages and respond with emojis. The messages appear under a new tab called «Messages» in the profile menu. There you can also scroll through previous recommendations and keep track of who you have shared what with.

How sharing works in Spotify Messages: Use the share icon to select a contact, write a message and send the song directly in the chat.

Source: Spotify

Data protection and control

Spotify emphasises that the messages are stored and transmitted in encrypted form. However, this is not end-to-end encryption. You can block contacts, report messages or deactivate the function completely. This allows you to retain control over who can contact you. And if you want to do without the function completely, simply switch it off in the settings.

Rollout: Is the function also coming to Switzerland?

Yes, but not immediately. Spotify is starting the rollout in Latin and South America first. The USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the EU will follow in the coming weeks. As Switzerland is part of the EU zone in the Spotify context, you can assume that the function will also be available here soon. Spotify does not give an exact date, but confirms that the EU as a whole is part of the rollout.

Why Spotify is taking this step

With the introduction of direct messages, Spotify is pursuing a clear goal: to keep you in the app for longer. By sharing and discussing content directly in Spotify, user loyalty increases. This is an important factor for the company's advertising business.

Spotify does not see the new function as a replacement for other platforms, but as a supplement. You can still share content via TikTok or Instagram, but now also directly in Spotify.

Spotify had already cancelled a similar function in 2017. Demand was simply too low at the time. With around 696 million active users worldwide (as of Q2 2025), the conditions are now much better.

Header image: Ahyan Stock Studios / Shutterstock

