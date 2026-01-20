News + Trends 22 10

Sony wants to hand over control of TV business to TCL

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 20.1.2026

TCL and Sony are planning a joint subsidiary. The Sony and Bravia brands will be retained.

Sony has announced that it is handing over responsibility for its television business to the Chinese group TCL. The traditional Japanese company has signed a letter of intent with TCL, which should result in a binding agreement by March 2026. The aim is to establish a new subsidiary. The Sony and Bravia brands are to be retained.

The new company is scheduled to start operations in April 2027. TCL will own 51 per cent of the shares and Sony 49 per cent. This means that control over televisions, home entertainment and sound systems will be transferred to China. However, the relevant regulatory authority still has to approve the project.

The best of both worlds?

The press release states that Sony will contribute brand values, operational expertise and global supply chains. TCL, on the other hand, is responsible for display technology and ensures greater cost efficiency. This suggests that TCL will take over production and Sony will primarily take care of sales and marketing. There is also speculation that Sony will increasingly bring more affordable TV models onto the market with the help of TCL.

TCL already supplies LCD panels for Sony TVs. LG and Samsung are still the main suppliers of OLED panels. However, TCL's subsidiary China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) is also making progress in this area.

TCL is the second-largest TV manufacturer in the world behind Samsung. It is not clear from the press release whether Sony TVs will be manufactured in China in the future. They are currently produced at various locations such as Japan, Mexico and Slovakia. Sony imports the parts for this from China, Brazil and other countries.

