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Sony turns you into a game character - that's what's behind "The Playerbase"

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 8.4.2026

Sony launches "The Playerbase": a programme that brings you into a Playstation Studios game as a character. The programme starts with "Gran Turismo 7". How to apply.

The boundary between the sofa in the living room and the virtual world is becoming blurred. With «The Playerbase», Sony Interactive Entertainment goes one step further than usual: the programme puts you inside a Playstation Studios game.

Your appearance is digitally captured and integrated into the game world as a character. What sounds like a gimmick at first is one thing above all: an unusually direct way to not only let players participate, but to make them a visible part of the action.

How the application works

Joining the programme is straightforward. All details, the official conditions of participation and the application options are now available on the Playstation page. Sony is restricting participation to selected markets. Europe is explicitly included, which means that applications from Germany, Austria and Switzerland are also possible.

To apply, you first answer a few questions about your previous experience with Playstation. You should also briefly explain why you would like to become part of «The Playerbase» and log in with your Playstation account ID.

After the application deadline, Sony will review all submissions and select a limited number of finalists. Interviews will then take place via video call. Only then will one person be selected to appear as a character portrait in «Gran Turismo 7» for a limited time.

«Gran Turismo 7» serves as the first platform for Sony's new community programme «The Playerbase».

Source: Sony

A scanning day in Los Angeles

The winner and accompanying person can expect a special experience beyond the screen. The selected person will be invited to a scanning day at a visual arts studio in Los Angeles, where they will work with a designer to create a customised fantasy logo and a unique vehicle livery. Both will be permanently integrated into the showcase menu of «Gran Turismo 7».

Sony uses capture technologies to ensure a realistic depiction of the selected person in the game. The company has not yet publicly described how exactly the technical scanning process works in detail.

More than just a single game

Isabelle Tomatis, Vice President Global Marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, clearly formulates the programme's claim: «The Playerbase is our way of thanking the players who have made Playstation what it is today.»

Sony is thinking long-term. The company plans to gradually expand «The Playerbase» as more Playstation studios join in. The company's own studios include Guerrilla Games, Insomniac Games and Naughty Dog, all of which are known for productions with elaborately designed game worlds and numerous supporting characters.

At launch, Sony is offering three slots, one of which is reserved for «Gran Turismo 7». Sony plans to unveil the other two titles, each of which will feature a fan, at a later date.

Whether «The Playerbase» becomes an integral part of the Playstation strategy in the long term depends on how the programme is received. The start has been made and the application is open.

Header image: Sony

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