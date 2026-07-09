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Sony RX10 V – The Resurrection of the Bridge Camera

David Lee Translation: machine translated 9.7.2026

Sony is bringing the RX10 back from oblivion and thus has a bridge camera in its range again. However, it does not bring any major technical innovations.

There's an RX10 again, and that's not a given. Between 2013 and 2017, Sony released four generations of the bridge camera. After that, nothing happened. From 2024, the RX10 IV was only available used or from leftover stock. Now, the fifth generation is finally coming. Despite a long nine-year interval, the improvements are not huge. The most significant advancements in this update are in autofocus and video.

What is a bridge camera? Bridge cameras bridge the gap between compact cameras and system cameras. They have a fixed, built-in lens like compact cameras, but a large body with the controls of a system camera. The lens usually has a very large zoom range, so it's equipped for all situations. For this to be possible at all, a relatively small sensor must be installed. The image quality is therefore inferior to a system camera.

The optics remain the same. The 25x zoom lens with a focal length of 24 to 600 millimeters (35mm equivalent) and an aperture of f/2.4 to f/4 covers all common needs. Light macro shots are also possible: the maximum magnification is 0.42x at wide-angle and 0.49x at telephoto.

Sony

The 1-inch sensor with 20 megapixels is well-known from the RX100 VII. So, everything remains the same here too. Sony has improved the subject recognition of the autofocus. The RX10 V recognizes not only humans and animals like dogs and cats, but also birds, insects, vehicles, and airplanes. The subject no longer needs to be selected in the menu; there is an auto mode. Appropriately, Sony is introducing an XL focus area to avoid dropouts during subject tracking.

The camera shoots up to 30 continuous frames per second, with autofocus and exposure measured 60 times per second. Speed should therefore not be an issue.

Sony

Body similar to Sony Alpha

New is the camera body, which is now more closely aligned with Sony Alpha system cameras. It offers a tally light to see from the front if a video recording is in progress, an AF-On button, and a new arrangement of the dials. The small secondary display has fallen victim to the revised layout: it is missing in the new RX10. An internal flash is also missing.

The screen has an aspect ratio of 3:2 instead of 4:3. The viewfinder offers 3.69 million dots, which is an improvement over the predecessor model with its 2.4 million dots.

Sony

Of course, the new camera has USB-C instead of microUSB – this is legally required. Not surprisingly, it supports the modern file formats HEIF and losslessly compressed RAW. The familiar NP-FZ100 battery is used.

Better video function

The video function most clearly shows the age of the predecessor model. The RX10 IV could only record 4K at a maximum of 30 frames per second (FPS). The RX10 V delivers contemporary specifications: it achieves 60 FPS without cropping the image, and even 120 FPS with a crop. Full HD is also available at 240 FPS. It's therefore acceptable that the predecessor's super slow-motion is missing. This could record at up to 1000 FPS, but only for a few seconds and with greatly reduced quality. Time-lapse recordings are also possible. The current RX10 supports S-Cinetone and S-Log3 Gamma, as well as custom LUTs.

Cameras New CHF 2099.– Sony DSC RX10 V 20.10 Mpx

The Sony RX10 V will be available from mid-July 2026. The manufacturer's recommended retail price is 2099 Swiss Francs or 2499 Euros.

Header image: Sony

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