Sony relaxes PSN account obligation for PC games

PC gamers can breathe a sigh of relief: Sony has relaxed the PSN account requirement. Four games are affected, including "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" and "Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered".

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it is relaxing its previous PlayStation Network (PSN) account requirement for PC gamers. This decision follows ongoing criticism from PC gamers worldwide who felt the PSN account requirement was an unnecessary hurdle.

Which games does it affect?

This relaxation affects the games "Marvel's Spider-Man 2", "The Last of Us Part II Remastered" (to be released on 3 April 2025) "God of War Ragnarök" and "Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered". However, the Playstation Network account remains optional. Sony is offering incentives. According to Sony, players can benefit from additional advantages such as trophies or the unlocking of game content such as skins or outfits if they continue to log in to a PSN account.

"God of War Ragnarok": Gain access to the Black Bear armour for Kratos in the first chest of lost items in the Realm Between Realms (previously only accessible in a New Game+ playthrough) and a resource pack (500 Hacksilver and 250 XP)

"Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered": You gain access to the Nora Valiant Outfit

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2": early unlockable suits (the black suit of Spider-Man 2099 and the suit of Miles Morales 2099)

"The Last of Us Part II Remastered": You get +50 points to activate bonus features and unlock extras, as well as Jordan's jacket from "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet" as a skin for Ellie

PSN account obligation causes problems

Since the introduction of the PSN account requirement for PC games in 2023, Sony has faced considerable resistance. Gamers complained that the need for a PSN account made access to games more difficult and reduced the enjoyment of the game. Titles such as "Helldivers 2" and "Ghost of Tsushima", whose PC versions were temporarily removed from sale due to technical issues and the PSN requirement

Previously, PC users were required to create a PSN account, even if they only played offline games. This practice was met with incomprehension, particularly in regions where PSN is not available, making it difficult to access certain games.