Sony presents new gaming keyboard and mouse

Kevin Hofer 19.8.2025

Sony already offers headsets and monitors for gaming under the name INZONE. The Japanese manufacturer is now expanding its portfolio with the Mouse-A and the KBD-H75 keyboard, among others.

Competition for the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2: Sony is launching a promising gaming mouse with the Mouse-A. The KBD-H75 keyboard also does a lot right on paper for a debut model - unfortunately not with CH layout for the time being. The manufacturer has given the H9 headset a makeover: with the H9 II, Sony could manage the balancing act between gaming headset and daily driver.

INZONE Mouse-A

The comparison with the Pro X Superlight 2 is no coincidence: the Mouse-A looks very similar. However, the new one from Sony is slightly shorter and significantly lighter. It weighs around 48 grams compared to the 60 grams of the Logitech mouse. I have already been able to hold the mouse in my hand and find it extremely comfortable. The fact that it's slightly shorter than the Pro X Superlight 2 is great for anyone who plays with a claw or fingertip grip.

The shape of the Mouse-A is reminiscent of the Pro X Superlight 2.

Source: Sony

A customised Pixart 3950IZ is used for the sensor. It offers up to 30,000 dots per inch (DPI), which indicates how many pixels the cursor jumps when the mouse is moved by one inch. The sensor delivers 750 inches per second (IPS), which indicates how fast you can move the mouse so that the sensor can still perceive the movements accurately. The acceleration of 70G, i.e. how quickly the sensor can detect start and stop movements, is in the same ballpark. The sensor is therefore state of the art and leaves nothing to be desired. The polling rate of 8000 Hertz - i.e. how many times per second the mouse sends a signal to the PC - is also in keeping with the times.

Sony relies on optical switches. The advantage of optical switches compared to mechanical ones is that they have no debounce delay. This is the millisecond it takes a mechanical switch to return to its original position. Another advantage of this type of switch is that no accidental double-clicks should occur.

As connection options, Sony offers wireless via 2.4 GHz dongle or cable with USB-C on the mouse side. The battery should last up to 90 hours. The mouse is configured via the INZONE Hub software.

INZONE KBD-H75

I was also allowed to try out the KBD-H75 briefly. As a keyboard enthusiast, I can say: Sony does a lot of things right. I would have liked a little more springiness when typing. The gasket mount, i.e. how the keyboard is constructed, makes for a pleasant sound, but there is uncharacteristically little compliance.

The design of the KBD-H75 is simple.

Source: Sony

Thanks to the magnetic switches with customisable triggering, a polling rate of 8000 Hertz and the aluminium housing, the keyboard in 75-per-cent-form-factor offers contemporary features and very good workmanship. For gamers, the Rapid Trigger feature is of course on board, which enables fast keystrokes.

Personally, I particularly like the «» design, which is grown-up by gaming standards. The keyboard may have RGB lighting, but it doesn't look as overloaded with frippery as is usual for gaming peripherals. The keyboard is customised in the INZONE Hub.

INZONE H9 II

This straightforwardness also characterises the second version of the H9 headset. No excessive branding, off-centre headband or the like. Visually, the H9 II could also pass for a daily driver. Not surprising, as it also adopts features from the top-of-the-range WH-1000XM6 model. Such as its driver.

The headset is less bulky than those of other manufacturers.

Source: Sony

But that's not all: it's less bulky than most gaming headsets and extremely light at 260 grams. It feels very comfortable when you try it on for the first time. Noise cancelling is also on board, as is 360-degree spatial sound. The microphone is flexible, detachable and also offers noise cancellation.

The headset is connected by cable via USB-C, 3.5 mm audio cable or wirelessly via 2.4 GHz dongle or Bluetooth LE Audio. The battery life is up to 30 hours and can be used while charging. Like the other INZONE peripherals, it is configured in the software «Hub».

Mouse mats, in-ear gaming headset and new colours for existing headset

Two mouse mats are also new. Both offer a 48 x 40 centimetre surface and stitched edges. However, they are different thicknesses.

With the E9, Sony is expanding its gaming headset range with a wired in-ear headset. Most recently, the already available H3 gaming headset is now also available in white.

Header image: Sony

