Sony launches new telephoto zoom for wildlife photography

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 26.2.2025

With the FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS, Sony is introducing a lens that allows you to get close to even small objects. And at the other end of the focal length spectrum, there is a new wide-angle lens.

Sony has presented two new lenses: The FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is primarily intended for wildlife and bird photography. The FE 16mm F1.8 G complements Sony's line of compact yet fast fixed focal lengths.

FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS: plenty of reach

The new super telephoto zoom is suitable for anyone for whom Sony's 200-600mm is still too short. 800 millimetres is interesting, for example, if you want to take pictures of small birds. The FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is in a way Sony's answer to the Canon RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM.

Compared to the competitor's model, Sony's big gun is faster (f/8 vs. f/9), but heavier (2475 g vs. 2050 g) and larger in transport condition (346 mm vs. 314 mm). In addition, the focal length range starts at 400 mm instead of 200 mm. Only direct comparative tests will show whether it offers better imaging performance. Sony's MTF charts look promising.

The new Supertele has a filter diameter of 105 mm.

Source: Sony

Flare, ghosting and colour fringing are said to be well under control. Sony also promises harmonious bokeh and minimal focus breathing. One advantage of the FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS is the internal focus and zoom - the physical size of the lens therefore always remains the same.

According to Sony, the latest generation of linear precision motors ensure lightning-fast autofocus. The minimum focus distance is 1.7 metres at the short end and 3.5 metres at the long end. It can be limited to 8 metres with a switch. The lens is compatible with Sony's teleconverters.

The 400-800mm is particularly suitable for small animals or long distances.

Source: Sony / Ananda Joinet

The Sony FE 400-800mm F6.3-8 G OSS will be available from mid-March and will cost 2789 francs or 2999 euros at market launch.

FE 16mm F1.8 G: handy wide-angle

The Sony FE 16mm F1.8 G complements the FE 20mm F1.8 G, which is popular among vloggers. The new small mid-range fixed focal length has a wider angle, is 75 millimetres short and weighs just 304 grams. Thanks to its high speed, it is also interesting for astrophotography.

The new 16mm fits well on a compact camera such as the Alpha 7C R

Source: Sony

Two linear XD motors take care of the focus, and the imaging performance is at the highest level according to the manufacturer. The FE 16mm F1.8 G also has eleven aperture blades for a beautiful bokeh and almost completely eliminates focus breathing. Normal filters with a 67 mm thread fit the lens.

The Sony FE 16mm F1.8 G will be available from the beginning of April and will cost 849 francs or 999 euros at market launch.

Header image: Sony / Sasan Amir

