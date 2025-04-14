News + Trends 7

Sony increases the price of the PS5

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 14.4.2025

Sony is increasing the price of the Playstation 5 for the second time, with immediate effect.

In a blog post, Sony announces a price increase for the PS5 in Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. The digital version of the "Slim" model is affected. Sony recommends a retail price of 500 euros from 14 April instead of the previous 450 euros. The PS5 version with included disc drive and the PS5 Pro are not affected by the price increase for the time being.

Somewhat surprisingly, there is also good news for fans of physical games: Sony announces that the price of the PS5 drive will be revised downwards. This now costs 80 instead of 120 euros.

Sony cites a "difficult economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates" as the reason for the change. This is the second time that Sony has adjusted the price of the PS5. In 2022, the company increased the recommended retail price for the disc and digital versions of the launch models. In 2023, new "Slim" models appeared at the same price. A more expensive Pro version with more power followed in 2024.

In addition to hardware price increases, Sony has also increased the prices for the Playstation Plus plans several times in this console generation. Most recently, a global price increase was due in 2023. Last week, Sony announced a further increase for certain territories. Europe has been spared for the time being.

Header image: Shutterstock

I like this article! 7 people like this article







