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Sony increases Playstation Plus prices again

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 19.5.2026

Sony is increasing the prices for Playstation Plus monthly subscriptions in selected regions from 20 May 2026. If you have a current plan, you are not yet affected.

Sony has announced via X that it will be raising the price of Playstation Plus in selected regions from 20 May 2026. This time it concerns the monthly and 3-month subscriptions - the annual subscriptions were already made more expensive in 2023. The following new prices will then apply for PS Plus Essential:

PS Plus Essential 1-month plan: 9.99 euros (previously: 8.99 euros)

PS Plus Essential 3-month subscription: 27.99 euros (previously: 24.99 euros)

If you currently have a current plan, you will be spared for the time being: the new prices will only apply when your plan expires and you renew it - or you actively change your plan. Turkey and India are exceptions.

It is unclear whether Switzerland is also affected. As this was the case with the last price increase, it can be assumed. Prices are likely to rise in line with those in euros. Sony has also not yet communicated whether all three levels (Essential, Extra, Premium) will become more expensive. However, it can be assumed because Sony writes that prices will start from this amount. As the post mentions prices in euros, US dollars and pounds, a broad adjustment is likely. Further details are likely to follow in the next few days.

The price increase is not entirely unexpected. Sony already increased the price of the Playstation 5 back in March. Previously in February, rumours were doing the rounds that PS Plus was to become more expensive. The RAM crisis was cited as the reason. Sony now blames the «current market situation» in the post. This is therefore consistent.

Header image: Shutterstock / SolidMaks

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