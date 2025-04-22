News + Trends 34 10

Sony FE 50-150 mm F2 GM: versatile light monster

Aperture ƒ/2 is normally only available with fixed focal lengths. This is the second time that Sony has brought high speed to a zoom. This works surprisingly well, but costs a lot.

Sony has unveiled a surprising new lens: The FE 50-150 mm F2 GM does not fit into any traditional pigeonhole. It is neither a classic telephoto nor a standard zoom. However, its focal length range is perfect for portrait and event photography or certain types of sport. Thanks to its high continuous speed and outstanding imaging performance, it can replace several fixed focal lengths in your photo bag.

The FE 50-150 mm F2 GM is the second ƒ/2 zoom from Sony. It complements the FE 28-70 mm F2 GM, which was launched last autumn, with the focal lengths overlapping somewhat. The shorter initial focal length compared to the classic 70-200 mm makes the new telephoto zoom more flexible in certain situations. In return, you lose some reach at the long end.

Aperture ƒ/2 at 150 millimetres results in an extremely thin focal plane.

The maximum of 150 mm keeps the size of the lens in check. At 20 centimetres, it is just as long as the Sony FE 70-200 mm F2.8 GM OSS II, albeit significantly fatter. At 1340 g, the weight is also higher than that of its thinner brother (1045 g). In view of the constant ƒ/2 aperture, however, even this is still light. Both zoom and focus are internal. This means that no dust can penetrate.

The FE 50-150 mm F2 GM is significantly thicker than the FE 70-200 mm F2.8 GM OSS II due to the double speed. Fortunately, the weight is still within reasonable limits.

Excellent image quality

Even at ƒ/2, the FE 50-150 mm F2 GM delivers very sharp images - almost as sharp as the FE 70-200 mm F2.8 GM OSS II at ƒ/2.8. The imaging performance is least high at 150 mm. In addition, the resolution drops slightly towards the corners over the entire focal length range. However, it always remains at a solid level. The bottom line is that Sony's new light monster can therefore be used with an open aperture without hesitation. Imaging errors such as colour fringing, flare and ghosting are also hardly a problem. Eleven aperture blades also ensure a harmonious bokeh.

Strongly enlarged section from the centre of the image at 150 mm: FE 70-200 mm F2.8 GM OSS II at ƒ/2.8 (left) vs. FE 50-150 mm F2 GM at ƒ/2 (centre) vs. FE 50-150 mm F2 GM at ƒ/5.6 (right).

To move all that glass, Sony has installed four XD linear motors. They ensure fast and quiet focussing. If you don't have a camera with a stacked sensor (i.e. Alpha 1 or Alpha 9), this is more likely to become the bottleneck of the autofocus speed.

I absolutely need a camera with IBIS

An image stabiliser («OSS») is missing. Even though all modern Sony cameras have a stabilised sensor, this is theoretically a disadvantage. Especially with long focal lengths, a stabilised lens compensates more effectively for a shaking hand. In practice, however, the 70-200 mm F2.8 GM OSS II does not allow me to achieve slower shutter speeds. With both lenses, my personal limit for sharp shots at 150 millimetres is around 1/8 second.

Even in direct backlight, the contrast is maintained and lens flare is very well controlled. Vignetting is pronounced at open aperture, but could easily be corrected.

This should be sufficient in practice, as such lenses are usually used for moving subjects. These require a significantly faster shutter speed anyway, which the FE 50-150 mm F2 GM achieves more easily thanks to its high speed. I can therefore understand Sony's decision to sacrifice the additional stabiliser for a lower weight. In general, I think the concept of the new lens is a complete success. The only fly in the ointment: with its high price, it is mainly aimed at professionals.

