Smart glasses: the most exciting new products at the CES tech fair

Augmented reality glasses are one of the trends at CES 2025. The frames are becoming slimmer and lighter, while the features are increasingly being tailored to specific target groups.

The Even Realities G1 Glasses caused a stir right at the start of the CES in Las Vegas. They are almost indistinguishable from normal glasses. But over the course of the trade fair, start-ups and well-known manufacturers presented many more gadgets for the nose. Here is a compilation of the most exciting new products.

News + Trends These smart glasses look like normal glasses by Lorenz Keller

Halliday Glasses: a ring as a trackpad

The Halliday Glasses are reminiscent of Buddy Holly's horn-rimmed glasses. A small display is integrated into the dark frame, which projects an image that appears like a 3.5-inch screen in the field of vision. It can be adjusted so that you can see it clearly even with vision correction - and it is bright enough for all lighting conditions.

Looks like thick horn-rimmed glasses: the model from Halliday.

Source: Halliday

In addition, the start-up has integrated an AI assistant that displays useful information without the need to enter a command. However, it listens in continuously via the built-in microphones. The assistant can answer complex questions, translate from 40 languages and summarise conversations or lectures.

The glasses weigh 35 grams and the battery is said to last up to twelve hours. There is also a ring that serves as a trackpad to control the software. The Halliday Glasses are expected to cost between 400 and 500 francs or euros, with the first models being delivered in spring.

Captify: Hear better with glasses

These glasses have a serious background: the founder of the start-up Captify is himself severely hearing impaired. His glasses make speech easier to understand for users by recording speech, removing background noise and transcribing the spoken word. The text is displayed directly on the glasses so that subtitles can be read along in almost real time.

The Captify glasses display subtitles directly in the field of vision.

Source: Captify

Operation is child's play: a button on the bracket starts the transcription - another click and the subtitles stop. Up to four hours of continuous recording are possible on a single battery charge.

Captify weighs 45 grams and is not only interesting for hearing-impaired people. The recordings are also available as text in the app - for minutes, for example. In addition, 40 languages can be translated live.

Spacetop: The office of superlatives

The Israeli software company Sightful relies on existing hardware for its latest product - namely a Windows laptop or PC. This is complemented by the augmented reality glasses from Xreal, which are also available in our shop.

AR glasses CHF 563.– Xreal Okulary AR XREAL Air 2 Pro AR glasses CHF 375.– Xreal Okulary AR XREAL Air 2 2

Spacetop makes it possible to use your own workspace on a huge virtual screen - as if you were sitting in front of a 100-inch monitor. The software manages the individual windows and ensures simple operation and arrangement.

The virtual office with a huge monitor.

Source: Spacetop

The software is available as a plan, but only in the USA for the time being. One year including a pair of Xreal Air 2 Ultra glasses costs 950 dollars, each additional year costs 100 dollars. Anyone who already owns a pair of glasses can contact the company and receive a customised offer for the software.

Lenovo Legion Glasses 2: a better view of the game

Lenovo has announced the second generation of AR glasses. Like their predecessors, the Legion Glasses 2 are specially designed for gaming and can be connected to laptops, PCs or handhelds via USB-C. Including, of course, with the Lenovo Legion Go.

Game consoles CHF 645.– Lenovo Legion Go 80

Game consoles CHF 645.– Lenovo Legion Go 80

Compared to the first generation, the manufacturer has improved the picture quality. The maximum brightness has been significantly increased: from 270 to 800 nits. A refresh rate of 120 hertz is now also supported, compared to the previous maximum of 60 hertz.

Lighter, more compact and with better image quality: the Legion Glasses 2.

Source: Lenovo

Despite the improvements, Lenovo was able to reduce the weight from 96 to 65 grams. The new glasses will be launched in February, initially in the USA, at a price of around 400 francs or euros.