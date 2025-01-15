Silicon-carbon battery and 200 MP camera: the new Honor Magic7 Pro

The manufacturer from Shenzhen is shaking up the European smartphone market. With the Magic7 Pro, Honor presents its latest high-end device with a 200-megapixel camera, large battery and, of course, AI.

The Honor Magic7 Pro is one of the most powerful smartphones of 2025 thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The smartphone also has a lot to offer in other respects - at least on paper.

Design and display at a high level

At 223 grams, the Magic7 Pro weighs slightly less than its predecessor, the Magic6 Pro, despite being the same size. This weighs just under 230 grams. Honor has given the smartphone a 6.8-inch OLED display with a curved screen. The Magic7 Pro achieves a peak brightness of 1600 nits across the entire display. The refresh rate is up to 120 hertz. The resolution is 453 ppi and therefore 2800 × 1280 pixels.

The camera notch has a few functions up its sleeve.

Source: Honor

The "Magic Capsule" notch, which Honor also features on the predecessor model, is striking on the front. Also known as "Dynamic Island" on the iPhone, this visual innovation is less common on Android smartphones. But it does have practical functions. Among other things, the black bar conceals a practical front camera with three-dimensional face recognition. This type of unlocking is said to be significantly more secure than 2D scanning. The notch also has similar functions to the iPhone. For example, displaying widgets such as the music player.

Hardware: Honor plays at the top

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is paired with 12 gigabytes of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory. Long battery life is guaranteed: Honor has installed a 5270 mAh battery in the European version of the smartphone - in China, the battery has 5850 mAh. The special feature: It is a silicon-carbon battery that is supposed to be more durable than regular lithium-ion batteries, especially at low temperatures and low battery levels. Honor has already installed it in the Magic6 Pro. Wired, it consumes up to 100 watts. Wirelessly, 80 watts is still possible. The fast charging technology Honor SuperCharge is also supported.

For all photo enthusiasts, the manufacturer has installed a promising triple camera. This consists of a telephoto camera (200 megapixels) with triple optical zoom, a main camera (50 MP) and a wide-angle camera (50 MP). The selfie camera on the front offers 50 megapixels, and you can create videos with up to 4K and 60 fps.

This time, Honor has combined the typical large round camera module with a marbled back.

Source: Honor

Hidden under the display is a 3D ultrasound fingerprint recognition system. According to the manufacturer, this should work securely and reliably even with a wet finger.

The Honor Magic7 Pro can be used with the latest standards: Wi-Fi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1). In addition to the option of using two nano-SIMs at the same time, the smartphone also supports eSIM.

Software: Google AI is also included

The device runs Android 15 with a customised MagicOS 9 user interface. Thanks to Google, you can also use the Gemini voice assistant and AI-supported functions such as "Circle To Search", translator or the photo eraser. Overall, the manufacturer claims to have greatly improved the AI offering, which Jan criticised in the previous model.

Product test Honor Magic6 Pro review: good ideas, just not always implemented perfectly by Jan Johannsen

The manufacturer mentions "AI Motion Sensing Capture" as an example. With this function, you should get sharp results with bright colours in photos, even if the subjects are far away. Portrait shots are also said to have been improved with the proprietary AI. This is thanks to the highlighting of skin and hair or in pictures that you have taken with a strong zoom.

Honor's photo AI reworks your shots.

Source: Honor

Price and availability: That hurts the wallet

The Honor Magic7 Pro has a high price tag. You can order it from us now and currently pay 1399 francs or euros for it. In addition to the smartphone, the scope of delivery only includes a USB-C cable.

This good piece is available from us in black and Lunar Shadow Grey, a marbled white-grey.