News + Trends 125 17

Sigma presents minimalist full-frame camera

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 24.2.2025

Is this still a camera or already a smartphone? The Sigma BF radically reduces design, functions and operation - it looks exciting and is likely to polarise opinion.

The new Sigma BF mirrorless system camera weighs just 388 grams. Nevertheless, there is a full-frame sensor inside. The Japanese manufacturer's design was probably inspired by Apple's MacBook: The housing is milled from a single block of aluminium and reduced to a minimum. A small thumb pad and some texture on the front provide some grip.

With the BF, Sigma is challenging the classic concept of a camera. Operation is limited to a few buttons for the thumb, the menus are kept simple and small. There is no viewfinder, no flash shoe and no microphone socket - just a single USB-C port. Memory cards are omitted in favour of 230 gigabytes of internal memory.

The Sigma BF is primarily intended for photography. Apart from the resolution of 24 megapixels, few details are known about the sensor. It is not a Foveon sensor, as with previous Sigma cameras. However, there is one thing in common: the Sigma BF does not have a mechanical shutter. It is not really suitable for videos due to the minimal connections, even though it can record 6K in 30 frames per second (FPS). For photos, the continuous shooting speed is 8 FPS.

The full-frame sensor with 24 megapixels is likely to be susceptible to rolling shake.be prone to rolling shutter effects

Source: Sigma

The Sigma BF fills a similar gap to the Leica Q3 or the Hasselblad X2D: special design, outstanding feel and reduction to the essentials. Sigma takes the last point in particular to the extreme even more than the competition - the BF looks like a cross between a smartphone and a full-frame camera.

In certain places, however, the reduction goes so far that it impairs functionality. For example, the Sigma BF has no stabilised sensor and no folding or rotating display. With the electronic shutter, there is also a risk of rolling shutter effects. This is because Sigma does not appear to use a stacked sensor with a fast readout time: Initial reports speak of a mediocre readout time of 24.8 milliseconds (1/40 s).

Despite the limitations, I am curious to see how the concept feels in practice. The Sigma BF will be available from April for 1999 US dollars. There are no details yet on availability and prices in Europe.

Together with a fixed focal length, the Sigma BF is very compact for a full-frame camera.

Source: Sigma

Two new lenses

In addition to the new camera, Sigma has also unveiled two lenses. The 300-600mm F4 DG OS Sports was developed for applications such as wildlife and sports photography. It is very fast for its focal length range, which is reflected in its size and weight: it is 468 mm long and weighs 3985 grams. The HLA autofocus is said to focus quickly and precisely. The new Supertele costs 6000 US dollars and will be launched on the market in April 2025. It will be available for both the L-mount and Sony's E-mount.

Sigma also has a new all-in-one zoom for APS-C cameras with L-mount, E-mount, X-mount and RF-mount. The 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS covers a large focal length range corresponding to 24 to 450 mm 35mm. It also has an HLA motor and an image stabiliser. The price is 700 US dollars, with a start date of 17 April 2025.

Header image: Sigma

I like this article! 125 people like this article







