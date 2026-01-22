News + Trends 5 0

Sennheiser finally brings Auracast into the living room with the BTA1 TV transmitter

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 22.1.2026

Auracast was previously mainly present on the receiver side. With the RS-275 bundle, Sennheiser is now bringing a Bluetooth transmitter into the living room that distributes TV sound as a broadcast to any number of compatible devices - and is also available individually.

Auracast has been buzzing around the industry for three years. A standard that promises to free Bluetooth from its narrow one-to-one world and transform it into something more reminiscent of a small radio studio: one device transmits, many listen. The idea was there, the specification was there, only the right hardware for the home was missing. Sennheiser has now added such a piece of technology and packaged it in a TV bundle called RS 275, which contains a new headphone, but above all a transmitter that can do what TVs and soundbars have hardly been able to do to date: Send Auracast, not just receive it.

One transmitter, many listeners: Sennheiser's BTA1 distributes TV sound via Auracast - here in a bundle with the HDR 275.

Source: Sennheiser

The set is aimed at anyone who wants to listen to TV sound wirelessly and without compromise. The headphones offer a runtime of up to fifty hours and can be configured via the app. But the real story is told by the little black box next to it. The BTA1 turns almost any standard audio source into an Auracast transmitter. If you already own headphones, earphones or hearing aids that support the standard, you can get started right away.

The transmitter that treats Bluetooth like a radio station

As a consumer transmitter, the BTA1 covers a function that was previously virtually non-existent on the market. It receives the sound via HDMI-ARC, alternatively via a combined optical input that also works with a 3.5 mm jack. This allows most sources to be connected. The transmitter converts the signal into LC3, the Bluetooth LE Audio codec, which works more efficiently than older Bluetooth codecs and can also transport surround information. So if you receive 5.1 sound from Netflix, Disney+ or a console, you can pass it on as an Auracast broadcast. Depending on the device, this creates a virtual surround playback on the receiver side.

The BTA1 transmitter converts sound into LC3 and sends it as an Auracast broadcast to any number of devices.

Source: Sennheiser

Auracast itself works like an open radio channel. Nearby devices see the broadcast, can select it and listen in immediately. There is no fixed upper limit to the number of devices because the transmitter does not communicate with each receiver individually, but sends a signal into the room. How many devices can listen at the same time depends more on the environment and the transmission power than on the transmitter itself. For a living room or a small room, the limit is practically irrelevant.

There is an optical input that also works with a 3.5 mm jack and HDMI ARC.

Source: Sennheiser

If you want to keep the stream private, you can protect it with a password in the app. This is useful if your neighbours live closer than you would like. The app can also be used to adjust the lip sync, which is traditionally a tricky topic with Bluetooth audio. The BTA1 offers delay compensation that adapts the sound to the picture. The inputs can also be changed there if several devices are connected. Those who prefer to press buttons will find them directly on the transmitter.

A bundle that can do more than just TV sound

The HDR 275 complements the transmitter. It has large buttons for volume and control and, according to Sennheiser, is designed for long sessions. The app offers listening profiles, balance adjustment, transparency mode and other personalisation functions. The battery is specified for long runtimes and can be replaced later. The same applies to the cushions. The bundle also includes a metal headphone stand.

A stand is also included.

Source: Sennheiser

The headphones also connect directly to smartphones, tablets or laptops if you don't want to use the transmitter. Auracast reception is integrated, as is classic Bluetooth. This means the headphones can also be used outside of the living room.

The bundle at a glance.

Source: Sennheiser

Why Auracast is becoming relevant now

Bluetooth LE Audio has been part of the specification for years, but many functions are optional. A device can support LE Audio without using LC3. It can use LC3 without sending Auracast. And it can receive Auracast without generating broadcasts itself. This fragmentation has delayed the launch. TVs from Samsung and LG now partially support Auracast, as do headphones from Sennheiser, Sony and others. But a universal transmitter for the home was missing. Manufacturers usually indicate whether a device supports Auracast via an Auracast logo and a corresponding note in the specifications.

The BTA1 transmitter can also be used on its own.

Source: Sennheiser

The BTA1 closes this gap. It makes Auracast independent of the TV model and brings the standard to where it makes the most sense: in the living room, where several people want to listen at the same time or where you don't want to wake anyone up late at night. The fact that the transmitter is also available separately should please many people who already own compatible devices.

Price and availability

The RS 275 TV headset bundle will be available to pre-order from 3 February 2026 at an RRP of 249.90 euros or 239.90 francs and will be released on 17 February 2026. The BTA1 TV transmitter will also be offered separately and will cost 129.90 euros and 124.90 francs respectively. Sennheiser has not yet communicated whether and when the HDR 275 headphones will also be available separately at a later date.

Header image: Sennheiser

