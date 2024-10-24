Samsung's Smartring launches in Switzerland in mid-November

Samsung's Galaxy Ring will now be on sale in mid-November instead of early 2025. The price is 429 francs.

This happened faster than expected: It is true that the Korean brand Samsung announced its first smart ring almost a year ago and showed it to the press for the first time in the summer. However, Switzerland was left behind by neighbouring countries. The wearable was already launched there in July and August, whereas it was not due to be launched on the market here until early 2025.

Now things are moving faster: Samsung has surprisingly announced in a press release that the Ring will be available in Switzerland in mid-November. The manufacturer has also announced a price: namely 429 francs. In the eurozone, the official retail price is 449 euros.

The surface of the ring is curved inwards.

Source: Lorenz Keller

This makes the ring significantly more expensive than many of its competitors, such as the rings from Ultrahuman or RingConn, both of which we have already tested. However, Samsung has also dispensed with a plan. All functions are available at no additional cost at the start. For the time being, the AI features can only be used without a plan until the end of 2025; what happens after that remains to be seen.

Product test Ultrahuman tested: this smart ring works without a plan by Lorenz Keller

Product test RingConn review: this ring scores points with its battery and price by Lorenz Keller

Praise for accurate measurements, criticism for exclusive features

The most important features of the Galaxy Ring are the seven-day battery life, the concave design, the snore measurement, the stylish charging case and the gesture control by tapping the wearing finger on the thumb.

In initial tests, the wearing comfort, lightweight and compact design, accurate measurements and gesture control are praised. The app's range of functions is also positively emphasised.

Criticism has been levelled at the account requirement, the high price and the fact that some functions, such as gesture control, are only available in combination with a Samsung mobile phone. As soon as the test samples are available, we will of course also test the first smart ring from Samsung in detail.