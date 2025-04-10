News + Trends 2

Samsung's AI home robot Ballie goes on sale in summer

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 10.4.2025

After years of development, Ballie is finally ready for the market. Samsung will be selling the small, round AI home robot in the USA and South Korea from the summer. Google's Gemini AI is also involved.

Samsung presented the first prototype of its AI home robot at CES 2020. Five years later, the concept is finally becoming a market-ready product: the little ballie, reminiscent of BB-8 from Star Wars, is to be sold in the USA and South Korea from the summer. The price is not yet known.

As the company further announces, it has entered into a partnership with Google Cloud to integrate its Gemini AI. This should significantly improve the robot's home assistance functions.

Samsung has integrated Google's Gemini artificial intelligence into Ballie.

Source: Samsung

What Ballie can do

Ballie is an intelligent household helper that takes care of many tasks. It can wake you up gently in the morning by adjusting the light and music. It organises your appointments and reminds you of important events. As soon as you get home, it creates a pleasant atmosphere, for example by regulating the room temperature and informing you of the latest news. It can also entertain pets, monitor their feeding times and interact with them.

Samsung has been exhibiting Ballie at practically every CES and IFA for years. The company provided probably the biggest overview of what the ball can do at CES 2024 with the following video:

And now that Gemini has been freshly integrated, there's a new video that only shows the robot animated:

The robot has an AI chip, wireless technology, several cameras, microphones, loudspeakers, lidar sensors and omnidirectional wheels for autonomous navigation as well as a projector. The latter can not only project information and videos onto the wall or floor, but also interactive buttons. The robot can be seamlessly integrated into the smart home and controlled by app or voice. Samsung's own AI language models and Google's Gemini ensure that it performs the right action or finds the correct answer to a question.

Samsung has not yet announced when the robot will be released in other countries. As far as the price is concerned, it can be assumed that it will be in line with the competition. Amazon's Astro, for example, costs 999 US dollars.

Header image: Samsung

