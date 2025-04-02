News + Trends 6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: mid-range tablets get thinner and brighter

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 2.4.2025

Thinner, bigger and brighter: Samsung is not reinventing the mid-range tablet with the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+, but it does offer numerous improvements compared to its predecessor models.

At 6.0 millimetres, both new tablets are slightly thinner than the previous models, which measured just 6.5 millimetres. Samsung has also enlarged the display of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ and increased the brightness of both new models by a third.

Two display sizes and two memory variants

Samsung has enlarged the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ to 13.1 inches - compared to 12.4 inches for its predecessor. One of the manufacturer's reasons for this is that tablets are increasingly replacing laptops and should therefore also be in this range in terms of display size. The Tab S10 FE remains at 10.9 inches.

Samsung uses LC displays with a maximum refresh rate of 90 hertz in both tablets. At 800 nits, they are 200 nits brighter than last year's models. The outdated Gorilla Glass 3 is responsible for protection against scratches. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is IP68 waterproof. This means they survived 30 minutes in 1.5 metres of water without damage.

The Exynos 1580 chipset, which is also found in the mid-range Galaxy A56 smartphone, is used for performance. Compared to the Exynos 1380 in the Tab S9 FE series, it is said to offer 35 per cent more CPU performance, 53 per cent more graphics performance and a 109 per cent more powerful NPU. The latter is responsible for AI calculations.

Samsung is offering both Galaxy Tab S10 FEs in two storage variants. The 128 gigabyte versions have 8 gigabytes of RAM. With 256 gigabytes, the value increases to 12 gigabytes. The storage space can be expanded by up to two terabytes with a microSD card.

Only one camera and selected AI tools

Samsung has realised that tablets are not bought for their cameras. That's why the Tab S10 FE and FE+ now only have a 13-megapixel camera on the back. It should be ideal for what tablets are used for: Scanning documents and taking snapshots. The 12-megapixel front camera should provide good service for video calls.

Galaxy AI is not on board with the tablets, but Samsung still provides them with a few AI tools. These include Circle-to-Search, instant translation and handwriting recognition that prepares mathematical formulas and can embellish handwriting.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE has a smaller battery with 8000 mAh than the S10 FE+ with 10,090 mAh. Both consume up to 45 watts when charging. The 5G versions of the tablets support dual SIM, with space for a SIM card and an eSIM. These are not available on the WLAN-only models.

Android 15 with the One UI 7.0 user interface is installed ex works. Samsung intends to provide the tablets with software updates for seven years.

Price and availability

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ are now available in different variants. The tablets are each available in two memory variants and three colours. There is also a choice between a WLAN-only model or the variant with a 5G modem.

