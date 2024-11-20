Ruag develops smartphone for the Swiss Armed Forces

In a new project, the technology group Ruag is modifying a Samsung smartphone for state institutions and authorities such as the army and emergency services.

A smartphone named "Guardian" is a new project for secure communication. The defence company Ruag MRO is responsible for it. The current prototype should also work via satellite in the near future. Ruag is working with Wisekey, a Geneva-based security company, for the satellite connection. This is reported by several Swiss media outlets such as the "Walliser Bote" and "Watson".

The Guardian is based on a mass-produced Samsung smartphone and could be used for communication between the army and authorities, for example. The goal is a connection via both 5G and a satellite network.

The secure smartphone is based on a Samsung device. Perhaps a Galaxy S Ultra?

Source: Ruag

The device's operating system has been modified to maximise data security. As Kirsten Hammerich, spokeswoman for Ruag, told the "Walliser Boten", "elements that cannot be verified, that do not contain requirements for productivity, that establish a connection to third parties or send data to third parties [...] have been removed from the operating system."

All necessary elements are replaced by alternatives that can be managed by the user. This means that the smartphone can be fully controlled and, according to Ruag, fulfils the Army classification "confidential".

According to Ruag's data sheet on the Guardian project, there are no apps from Google or other third-party providers on the smartphone, for example, but a dedicated app store and data encryption. Communication takes place via the Swiss messenger service Threema. The Scion technology from ETH Zurich will be used for secure data transmission. This Internet architecture is already being used successfully in companies such as the Secure Swiss Finance Network (SSFN).

The messenger service Threema helps with secure communication

Source: Pexels

Guardian is currently still in the pilot phase. The satellite system is also still in the planning stage. According to Hammerich, Guardian is a "building block in a possible overall concept for satellite communication". According to "Watson", Ruag is working with the army on a network that will enable communication via satellites. Up to 40 satellites are to be placed in orbit around the earth for this purpose. The army is currently examining this option.

So far, Ruag has received approval for the new communication system of the Swiss Armed Forces (Ersa IMFS), which is due to come into force in 2030. The Guardian smartphone is not an official part of this project.