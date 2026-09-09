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Robot vacuums attack stains with steam and mist

Steam and spray mist against stains, a heated wastewater tank against odors: Robot vacuum manufacturers are showcasing their latest models with various strengths at IFA.

Even though I scoffed at the lack of progress in robot vacuums at the IFA tech fair in Berlin, manufacturers have released new models. While they don't offer anything fundamentally new, they are better in many areas and offer more features. Here is a brief overview of the new robot vacuums and what makes them special.

Dreame: steam against stubborn stains

The Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete is the manufacturer's top model with a mopping roller. I just tested the X60 – that is the internal competition, the top model with two round mops.

Product test Perhaps the best all-round robot vacuum tested so far Lorenz Keller 57 likes 57 55 comments 55

The special feature: The Aqua20 doesn't just mop the floor with warm water; it heats it up to 180 degrees inside the robot and uses four nozzles to steam clean heavily soiled hard floors. According to the manufacturer, this allows the robot to remove 99.999 percent of bacteria. The roller works with 18 Newtons of pressure on the floor and can extend up to eight centimeters – twice as much as its predecessor.

The new top model from Dreame – visually very similar to its predecessors.

Dreame has equipped the device with a full range of features: The robot climbs over double thresholds up to ten centimeters and single thresholds up to five centimeters, recognizes and avoids over 320 types of obstacles, and vacuums with 40,000 Pascals. The Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete will be available in our shop in the autumn. The recommended retail price is expected to be 1279 Swiss francs or 1499 euros.

Roborock: second attempt with a roller

In my test of Roborock's first model with a self-cleaning roller, I identified three weaknesses. Now, the manufacturer has introduced the successor at IFA, the Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 FlowX. Can I hope that the points of criticism have been addressed?

Product test Roborock FlowX review: can I justify buying this despite its weaknesses? Lorenz Keller 15 likes 15 9 comments 9

While the predecessor stood twelve centimeters high, it is now just under nine centimeters. That is a good value for a robot with a roller. For example, the Roborock is one centimeter flatter than the Dreame model mentioned above. However, the second point of criticism remains with the Qrevo Edge 2 FlowX: it has no dedicated climbing function and is therefore likely to struggle with thresholds higher than around two centimeters.

Roborock has addressed the third weakness, however. The 27-centimeter-long roller extends further to the side, and the side brush rotates in both directions. This is intended to clean corners and edges more precisely than before. As a special feature, the manufacturer has attached a flexible scraper to the roller that removes excess water. This is designed to prevent sensitive wooden floors from getting too wet.

The Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 FlowX is already available in the shop. Prices start at 699 Swiss francs or 750 euros.

Robot vacuum cleaners New CHF 699.– Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 FlowX 35000 Pa

The roller of the Roborock Saros 20 Flow Complete is wider and extends further to the side.

In a few weeks, the manufacturer will also launch a second variant with a roller, the Roborock Saros 20 Flow Complete. It is also only nine centimeters high, but offers more suction power and climbs over double thresholds up to 8.8 centimeters high and single thresholds up to 4.5 centimeters high. During cleaning, the roller is continuously cleaned by 16 high-pressure nozzles. With this, Roborock is now also offering a complete system that, at least on paper, has no weaknesses. However, the Saros 20 Flow Complete is likely to be twice as expensive. It costs 1299 euros. Swiss prices are not yet known.

Ecovacs: with or without a bag

Ecovacs is offering the new Deebot X12S in two versions: as an OmniClone with a dust container in the base station and as a Pro Omni with a dust bag. The manufacturer has integrated two additional extras: the wastewater tank is heated regularly to prevent odors. The robot presses a flat guide roller onto the carpet so that it vacuums up small particles and, according to the manufacturer, 95 percent of house dust mites.

The Deebot X12S is expected to arrive in our shop in both versions at the end of September. With a dust bag, it costs 1099 euros; the bagless version is 1299 euros. Swiss prices are not yet clear.

The base station heats the wastewater tank so that it does not smell unpleasant.

iRobot: spray mist against stains

The new top model from iRobot is called the Roomba Max 875 Combo. The US manufacturer, recently under Chinese ownership, relies on a mopping roller that is covered when on carpets. At the same time, the robot lowers an apron onto the fibers, which increases suction efficiency. Together with a suction power of 35,000 Pascals, it is said to clean carpets three times more thoroughly than the brand's previous top models.

The iRobot sprays mist onto stains – the fine water vapor cannot be captured photographically.

To better remove stains, the device continuously sprays a warm mist onto the floor, which is then picked up by the roller mop along with the dirt. The robot is just under ten centimeters high and overcomes thresholds up to 3.5 centimeters.

The Roomba Max 875 Combo costs 1200 euros. The Swiss price and the launch date with us are still unclear.

Dyson: three new robot vacuums

Dyson is launching an entire family of new robot vacuums. The three devices cover a wide price range and are aimed at different target groups:

Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry (available from the end of 2026 for 550 Swiss francs or euros):

This is what some users have been waiting for. The entry-level model only vacuums the floor; a mopping function with mops is completely missing. The suction power is 21,000 Pascals, and Dyson has also given the model the new side-sweeping system with extendable brushes.

The base model vacuums the floor; it has no mops.

Dyson R2 Nurovi Wash+Dry (available from the end of 2026 for 850 Swiss francs or euros):

This is essentially the R1 with a mopping function. The English manufacturer has developed novel mops for this, which are not round but have a triangular shape made of three circular arcs. Thanks to special movement patterns, they are supposed to get into corners better and clean them. Thorough cleaning is ensured by 75-degree warm water, which is heated in the base station.

Not round mops, but triangular ones: these are supposed to mop better into the corners.

Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub UV: (available from the beginning of 2027 for 1200 Swiss francs or euros): The top model illuminates the floor with UV light and the green laser light known from their cordless vacuums. The camera thus detects even supposedly invisible stains, which the robot cleans specifically. The system distinguishes between 200 substances and objects. Instead of mops, the R3 mops the floor with a self-cleaning roller that extends up to four centimeters to the side. Twelve nozzles continuously supply 70-degree warm water. The base station works without a dust bag, just as I know from the Dyson cordless vacuums.

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