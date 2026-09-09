Robot vacuums attack stains with steam and mist

Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 FlowX
35000 Pa
Steam and spray mist against stains, a heated wastewater tank against odors: Robot vacuum manufacturers are showcasing their latest models with various strengths at IFA.
Even though I scoffed at the lack of progress in robot vacuums at the IFA tech fair in Berlin, manufacturers have released new models. While they don't offer anything fundamentally new, they are better in many areas and offer more features. Here is a brief overview of the new robot vacuums and what makes them special.
The Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete is the manufacturer's top model with a mopping roller. I just tested the X60 – that is the internal competition, the top model with two round mops.
The special feature: The Aqua20 doesn't just mop the floor with warm water; it heats it up to 180 degrees inside the robot and uses four nozzles to steam clean heavily soiled hard floors. According to the manufacturer, this allows the robot to remove 99.999 percent of bacteria. The roller works with 18 Newtons of pressure on the floor and can extend up to eight centimeters – twice as much as its predecessor.
Dreame has equipped the device with a full range of features: The robot climbs over double thresholds up to ten centimeters and single thresholds up to five centimeters, recognizes and avoids over 320 types of obstacles, and vacuums with 40,000 Pascals. The Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete will be available in our shop in the autumn. The recommended retail price is expected to be 1279 Swiss francs or 1499 euros.
In my test of Roborock's first model with a self-cleaning roller, I identified three weaknesses. Now, the manufacturer has introduced the successor at IFA, the Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 FlowX. Can I hope that the points of criticism have been addressed?
While the predecessor stood twelve centimeters high, it is now just under nine centimeters. That is a good value for a robot with a roller. For example, the Roborock is one centimeter flatter than the Dreame model mentioned above. However, the second point of criticism remains with the Qrevo Edge 2 FlowX: it has no dedicated climbing function and is therefore likely to struggle with thresholds higher than around two centimeters.
Roborock has addressed the third weakness, however. The 27-centimeter-long roller extends further to the side, and the side brush rotates in both directions. This is intended to clean corners and edges more precisely than before. As a special feature, the manufacturer has attached a flexible scraper to the roller that removes excess water. This is designed to prevent sensitive wooden floors from getting too wet.
The Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 FlowX is already available in the shop. Prices start at 699 Swiss francs or 750 euros.
In a few weeks, the manufacturer will also launch a second variant with a roller, the Roborock Saros 20 Flow Complete. It is also only nine centimeters high, but offers more suction power and climbs over double thresholds up to 8.8 centimeters high and single thresholds up to 4.5 centimeters high. During cleaning, the roller is continuously cleaned by 16 high-pressure nozzles. With this, Roborock is now also offering a complete system that, at least on paper, has no weaknesses. However, the Saros 20 Flow Complete is likely to be twice as expensive. It costs 1299 euros. Swiss prices are not yet known.
Ecovacs is offering the new Deebot X12S in two versions: as an OmniClone with a dust container in the base station and as a Pro Omni with a dust bag. The manufacturer has integrated two additional extras: the wastewater tank is heated regularly to prevent odors. The robot presses a flat guide roller onto the carpet so that it vacuums up small particles and, according to the manufacturer, 95 percent of house dust mites.
The Deebot X12S is expected to arrive in our shop in both versions at the end of September. With a dust bag, it costs 1099 euros; the bagless version is 1299 euros. Swiss prices are not yet clear.
The new top model from iRobot is called the Roomba Max 875 Combo. The US manufacturer, recently under Chinese ownership, relies on a mopping roller that is covered when on carpets. At the same time, the robot lowers an apron onto the fibers, which increases suction efficiency. Together with a suction power of 35,000 Pascals, it is said to clean carpets three times more thoroughly than the brand's previous top models.
To better remove stains, the device continuously sprays a warm mist onto the floor, which is then picked up by the roller mop along with the dirt. The robot is just under ten centimeters high and overcomes thresholds up to 3.5 centimeters.
The Roomba Max 875 Combo costs 1200 euros. The Swiss price and the launch date with us are still unclear.
Dyson is launching an entire family of new robot vacuums. The three devices cover a wide price range and are aimed at different target groups:
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